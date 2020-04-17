Best graphics card deals of the week - 17th April 2020

The number of best graphics card deals has shrunk quite considerably this week, as stock levels continue to plummet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are still some good graphics card deals to be had, however, as long as you know where to look. To help you in your quest to find the today’s best graphics cards at the best prices, I’ve continued to list all the cheapest prices I can find so you can see exactly how they compare against one another, and whether they’re a good buy or not.

Indeed, prices for AMD graphics cards have actually fallen this week, making them a much better buy than their Nvidia counterparts, especially as we approach the end of AMD’s current free games bundle promotion. So let me help you get the best graphics card deal on your new GPU. Regardless of whether you’re upgrading your PC or building a new PC from scratch, here are the best graphics card deals on offer this week.

Before we get into the meat of this week’s best graphics card deals, though, there are a couple of things you might want to consider before cracking out your wallet. One of the best gauges of working out what you need, for example, is to think about your monitor’s resolution. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K.

On the other hand, if you’re thinking about upgrading your monitor as well at some point, then you’ll probably want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well. After all, there’s little point spending loads of money on a 2560×1440 monitor if your graphics card can’t make the most of it.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best graphics card deals of the week.

Best graphics card deals

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

UK prices have risen again this week, making the GTX 1660 a bad card to buy right now. US prices have actually fallen by $20 this week thanks to a $40 off coupon from Newegg, but when the superior GTX 1660 Super only costs a little bit more, I’d strongly advise going for that instead right now. The GTX 1660 is still a great graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but your money is better spent elsewhere – either on the GTX 1660 Super, or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT further down this article. For more information, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

Prices have continued to creep up in both the UK and US this week, but this is still the Nvidia graphics card to buy if you’re after a good 1080p GPU at the moment. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, but provides pretty much the same gaming experience – at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

It might once have been our best Nvidia graphics card for 1080p gaming, but prices have shot up again this week, so you might as well buy the RTX 2060 instead, or save yourself a bit of cash and get the GTX 1660 Super as my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article shows you’re not really gaining much by opting for the Ti. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but right now it’s just not a good deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

The RTX 2060 is the cheapest Nvidia graphics card that supports ray tracing and is a brilliant GPU for playing games at high, 60fps+ frame rates at 1080p and 60fps on High to Ultra at 1440p. It’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card you should actually buy if you don’t want to shell out for something more expensive that will guarantee 60fps at the very best quality settings. Prices have gone up yet again this week, but it’s still a better buy than the GTX 1660 Ti right now, especially if you want an entry-level ray tracing experience.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

The RTX 2060 Super is also more expensive than it was last week, rising by $40 in the US. The UK deal on the Palit is still the same as last week, thankfully, but prices for other models have all sky-rocketed. It’s a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. Really, UK buyers should opt for the RTX 2070 instead, as the Gigabyte deal listed isn’t that much more than the Palit deal listed above. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals: (DO NOT BUY IN THE US)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Stock levels have fallen dramatically for the RTX 2070 this week, pushing prices up in the US by almost $90. There are still some decent deals to be had in the UK, where prices have remained relatively static, but it’s on the verge of becoming a ‘Do Not Buy’. The RTX 2070 is still a great 1440p graphics card, and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High), but given its high prices at the moment, I’d recommend going with AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT card instead – have a read of our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY IN THE UK)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

The RTX 2070 Super is currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card you can buy right now, but it’s not particularly good value at the moment. Prices have remained relatively static since last week, thankfully, but it’s also around £75 more than it was about a month ago in the UK. It’s still a decent buy for those in the US, as prices are only a teensy bit higher than the regular RTX 2070. The RTX 2070 Super is a good graphics card in its own right, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, but I’d strongly recommend waiting until prices go down a bit before buying one.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Stock levels are so low for this card right now that prices have shot up massively as a result, making this one to avoid at all costs. Sure, it’s one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, capable of delivering a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K, but the RTX 2080 Super is still 100% the better buy.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

Like all Super cards, the RTX 2080 Super is a teensy bit faster than the regular RTX 2080. As a result, it delivers a very similar gaming experience – exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K. It’s quite expensive, but if you don’t want to upgrade your graphics card for a long old time, the RTX 2080 Super could be worth shelling out for. Prices have remained pretty much the same in the UK this week, and US prices have gone up by around $50. Still, it continues to be a better buy than the regular RTX 2080, and still a heck of a lot cheaper than the 2080 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Hands down the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now, the RTX 2080 Ti is, unsurprisingly, also the most expensive. Prices have remained static since last week, and it’s currently the GPU to buy if you want the very best 4K experience at the moment – although even this will sometimes struggle to hit 60fps on max settings in some of today’s most demanding games. Still, until AMD reveal their 4K Big Navi cards, this is the GPU to buy for 4K perfectionists right now.

Best AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. Prices have remained static since last week, too, which is still considerably better than what’s going on over with Nvidia’s cards at the moment. Besides, the RX 5500 XT is much better value overall at the moment, as all cards come with two free games (Resident Evil 3 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint) and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD’s current free games bundle.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

UK prices have crept up by £20 this week, but AMD’s ultimate graphics card for 1080p gaming is still an outstanding GPU that blows every Nvidia GTX 16-series card out of the water, both in terms of performance and overall value for money. In fact, it’s just as fast as Nvidia’s more expensive RTX 2060, making it a much better buy for those on a budget. Besides, you also get two free games (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: Iceborne Master Edition) and three months of Xbox Game Pass thrown in as well, making it even better value overall.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

In truth, AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT isn’t that much more, you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process. Or save yourself some cash and get pretty much identical performance with the RX 5600 XT. Either way, there’s no need to buy this card right now.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

AMD’s best graphics card for 1440p gaming, the RX 5700 XT is more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at this resolution, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p. It’s not quite as fast as Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super, but it comes mighty close for a lot less money – just take a look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info. Plus, the RX 5700 XT comes with two free games right now (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: Iceborne Master Edition), as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass, making it extra good value compared to its Nvidia competition. Prices have remained static since last week, too, making it a great buy compared to its Nvidia competition.

How to get the best graphics card deal:

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.