Best PC gaming deals of the week - 17th April 2020

The Easter eggs may have all been snaffled, but there are still plenty of finger-licking chocolately discounts going on over in the land of PC gaming deals. Indeed, there are even a couple of freebies going on right now, as today’s the last day to grab Assassin’s Creed II for keepsies, and Humble have just put Manuel Samuel up for free as well. That’s not all, though. There are also big savings to be had on Dark Souls III, The Sims 4 and Resident Evil 3 this week (all of which are at their lowest price ever for a limited time) plus loads more. So stop dilly-dallying and let’s get on down to those sweet, sweet deals.

Game deals

GamesPlanet are holding their Spring Sale at the moment, slashing the price of games here, there and everywhere, including a massive 85% off Dark Souls III, putting it at the lowest price I’ve seen in quite some time. They’ve also punched 68% off Mortal Kombat 11, and booted 70% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with a powerful Spartan kick.

Elsewhere, there’s 76% off Hitman 2 to be had (or 83% off IO’s original Hitman reboot), plus 44% off Greedfall for the next 24 hours or so. There’s also 50% off the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and 80% off Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen, too, plus many more. Just hop over to their Spring Sale landing page to see the full list.

There are more Capcom related goodies to be found at Fanatical this weekend, including 22% off the new Resident Evil 3 remake that came out a couple of weeks ago, and 25% off Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Master edition, which comes with the base game and the Iceborne expansion pack. There’s also 55% off Devil May Cry 5, but Gamesplanet have the superior Phoenix Wright and Dragon’s Dogma deals.

Plus, for the next 24 hours, you can get a massive 77% off Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III as part of Fanatical’s current flash sale. They’ve also got the best price on Mount And Blade 2: Bannerlord as well, as they’re currently offering it for 16% off

If it’s Jackbox games you’re after, though, then Fanatical have got you covered. The RPS party game series of choice (which can all be played remotely thanks to the power of streaming), there’s 50% off individual games such as Quiplash and Fibbage XL, but there are also plenty of discounts to be had on the full party packs. My personal highlights include 35% off Jackbox Part Pack 3, which includes the excellent Quiplash 2, Tee K.O, Guesspionage, Fakin’ It and Trivia Murder Party, and 50% off Jackbox Party Pack 2, which has the original Fibbage, Earwax, Bidiots, Quiplash XL and Bomb Corp, but you’ll find similar savings available on all party packs from 1-6.

Humble, meanwhile, are holding a Lost in Space sale at the moment, with lots of tasty deals on today’s best space games. Highlights include 50% off No Man’s Sky, 66% off Surviving Mars and 66% off Battletech and 50% off Offworld Trading Company, as well as 60% off the Mass Effect Trilogy and 40% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to name just a couple of biggies.

Humble also have The Sims 4 for its lowest price yet, slicing a massive 88% off the base game. That’s quite the saving compared to its usual 75% off discount, and there are plenty of deals to be had on its various expansion packs, too, including 50% off City Living, 50% off Seasons and 50% off Get Together plus many more.

Finally, Humble have also got 55% off the gold edition of Metro Exodus this week for both Steam and Epic versions of the game, as well as 25% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the new one, not the original).

And don’t forget, you can also get Manuel Samuel for free for the next two days if you fancy a bit of slapstick comedy to brighten up your day.

If it’s ripping and tearing you’re after, then space jump over to Green Man Gaming, where you’ll find 13% off Doom Eternal as part of their Spring Sale. There’s 34% off The Outer Worlds to be had as well, plus 52% off the upcoming XCOM: Chimera Squad. I should note that Fanatical technically have the better Chimera Squad deal here, but it’s also sold out right now, so you may want to check back at a later date to see if stock levels have gone back up. If not, this is your next best bet.

GMG also have the best Resident Evil 2 deal at the moment, as you can currently grab it for 58% off its usual price rather than the 52% off deal you’ll find over at Fanatical. They’ve also got Red Dead Redemption 2 for the lowest price, with the standard edition going for 26% off – beating Humble’s deal by another 6% – and the ultimate edition going for 45% off, which beats Humble by 5%.

GOG‘s big deal of the week, on the other hand, is The Evil Within 2, which is currently 75% off. Alternatively, you can get the original Evil Within plus all its DLC for 60% off as part of GOG’s Evil Within Bundle pack. For those after a slightly gentler shade of existential horror, though, then make sure you check out Soma, which is currently 90% off.

There’s also 50% off Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition if you’re looking to brush up on your D&D chops before Larian’s big dice roll at the end of the year, plus 50% off Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition and 50% off Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition if you need another massive RPG to sink your teeth into.

Finally, today is the last day you can get Assassin’s Creed II for free over on UPlay, so make sure you snap that up before it disappears.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!