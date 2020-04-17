Best SSD deals of the week - 17th April 2020

If you’re looking for the best SSD for gaming, then the good news if that SSD prices have remained relatively static this week, meaning there are still plenty of great SSD deals taking place to help you get one at a good price (which is a lot more than can be said for the Best graphics card deals going on this week). As per usual, I’ve scoured the internet for all the best SSD deals going on right now, covering a range of size capacities and form factors. From all the best deals on SATA SSDs to the biggest savings on today’s super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, here are the best SSD deals of the week.

To help separate the SSD deals wheat from the SSD deals chaff, I’ve only included prices for SSDs I’ve tested right here at RPS, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

You can read more about what makes each of these SSD deals great by clicking on its accompanying review link, but the best buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. Yes, an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, but they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use.

Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

Best SATA SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. Prices for the 250GB and 500GB models have remained fairly steady this week, but the 1TB models are still more expensive than they were a month ago, so I haven’t included it in the list this week.

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

The Samsung 860 Qvo has, thankfully, remained at pretty much the same price since last week in the UK, making it a much better buy than the 1TB 860 Evo. It’s gone up by $10 in the US this week, though, and is still $20 more than what it cost a month ago. It’s not too horrendous, but I’d probably advise waiting a bit to see if prices come back down before taking the plunge here. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune.

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, the 250GB model is still an absolute bargain as prices are exactly the same as they were last week. Alas, the 500GB model isn’t quite such good value compared as the 250GB version, but it’s still a great budget alternative to Samsung’s 860 Evo. As for the 1TB version, this has increased in price quite a lot since last week, so I’ve removed it because it isn’t a particularly good buy right now.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

Prices for the Samsung 970 Evo have stayed exactly the same this week. It’s still quite expensive compared to what it cost over Black Friday, but short of another big sales event like Amazon Prime Day, it’s unlikely to return to those sorts of prices any time soon. Indeed, these are still fairly good prices for our best NVMe SSD champion. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. Prices for the non-heatsink version have fallen in the US this week and stayed the same in the UK, but the 1TB model is now either the same price or more expensive than the heatsink model, so I’ve taken it off the list. Heatsink model prices, meanwhile have remained fairly static.

WD Blue SN500 deals:

Like the 970 Evo Plus, the WD Blue SN500 still isn’t as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but if you’re looking for a great NVMe SSD on a budget, this is the one to go for. In fact, the SN500 is probably a better buy than most SATA SSDs at this price, making it a great buy provided you’ve got a motherboard that supports it. Prices for the 250GB model have gone up by £5 in the UK, but remained static in the US. The 500GB model, meanwhile, is now out of stock, so I’ve taken it off the list. As a result, those after a cheap 500GB NVMe SSD might be better off going for the slightly newer WD Blue SN550 instead (a review of which is coming shortly), whose prices are listed below.

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. The 500GB model in the US is particularly good value right now, as its price has fallen by $20 since last week. The 1TB model continues to be out of stock in the US unfortunately, but you can get notifications on when it’s back in stock by visiting Western Digital’s website (which also has the best price for it that I’ve seen so far).

Crucial P1 deals:

The Crucial P1 is another great value NVMe SSD, particularly if you can’t find the WD Blue SN500 or SN550 at a good price. Stock levels seem to have come back under control now, so you may find its faster random read and write speeds a bit more attractive at current prices.

Best external SSD deals:

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. Higher capacities are a lot more expensive than they were over Black Friday, but the 500GB model listed above is still good value, especially as US prices have fallen by $7 this week.

How to get the best SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.