Fallout 76 gold bullion: how to make a fortune
How to spend gold bullion on new plans
After completing Fallout 76’s Wastelanders quests, you’ll be able to begin trading caps for gold bullion. This is so you can nab some plans and recipes to make a lot more useful things: weapon parts, armor parts; you name it, you can make it as long as you have the gold bullion to trade for the privilege.
Fallout 76 gold bullion guide
This Fallout 76 gold bullion guide will show you how to get gold bars quickly and how you can spend them on plans and recipes for a lot of new items.
Those looking for a beginner’s guide to get started with the base game should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide.
How to get gold bullion in Fallout 76?
You will need to complete the main Wastelanders story, which thankfully won’t take a long time, a couple of hours at most if you don’t get distracted. Then you need to talk to Smitey in The Wayward, which is just south of Vault 76. He will then convert caps into gold bars.
Smitey will give you 50 gold bars in exchange for 3000 caps. Sadly you can’t endlessly convert caps to gold bullion as there is a limit to 300 gold bars per week.
However, there is a further way to get gold bars. You can complete public events and daily faction quests to get a treasury note. One treasury note is worth ten gold bars, which you get at the Gold Press Machine in either one of the faction’s settlements (either Foundation or Crater). However, you can only convert up to 200 gold bullion per day. The video above from YouTuber “Jon The Chief” recommends doing the event “Riding Shotgun” as you can choose when to start it, then go to do daily quests to maximise your treasury notes for the day.
This means that you can get a total of 1700 gold bullion per week, so if you plan ahead, you can maximise your gold hoard.
How you can use gold bullion
In Vault 79, you can exchange gold bars for plans. The price fluctuates between 50 and 250 gold bars per plan. Each plan gives you the recipe to make anything you have, from new weapons, new weapon mod parts, and new armor parts. This is currently the only place that you can exchange gold bullion with NPCs, but if you’re feeling like being more of a more sociable type, you may wish to sell it to other players instead for a profit. After all, Fallout 76 is meant to be an online game. Just don’t be too surprised if you find someone is willing to stab you in the back for more gold.
Fallout 76 guide series
You should now know everything about getting gold bullion in Fallout 76. We hope you’ll check back soon as there’s the many quests that the game has throughout the ruined world of Appalachia, what each perk card does, and what you need to craft certain weapons. But for now, do check out the rest of our guides below:
- Fallout 76 guide – Tips and tricks for getting started with Fallout 76.
- Fallout 76 server status – For all the updates regarding when Fallout 76 is online or offline, head here.
- Fallout 76 Bobbleheads – They’re no longer permanent. Find out more about them here.
- Fallout 76 Magazines – These are also no longer permanent. Locate them here.
- Fallout 76 challenges – Want to customise your character? Get more atoms by completing challenges.
- Fallout 76 diseases – New to Fallout 76 are diseases. Find out how to prevent or cure them.
- Fallout 76 mutations – Also new are Mutations. Some are great, others are not, so discover more about them.
- Fallout 76 perk cards – Perks are completely different here. Get the lowdown on how they work.
- Fallout 76 Power Armor locations – Want to look like a Brotherhood of Steel member? Grab a Power Armour frame.
- Fallout 76 event quests – A primer for all the event quests in Fallout 76.
- Fallout 76 daily quests – How to unlock the daily quests in Fallout 76.
- Fallout 76 enemies – A full list of enemies in Fallout 76 and details on variants.
- Fallout 76 nukes – Deliver the nuclear payload to your enemies and scavenge for rare materials.
- Fallout 76 lockpicking – Access safes and locked doors with ease.
- Fallout 76 terminal hacking – Obtain secrets and disable traps by hacking terminals.
- Fallout 76 character creation – Make your character as unique as possible.
- Fallout 76 armour – Craft armour and learn about outfits.
- Fallout 76 treasure maps – Unearth valuable treasure left behind after the bombs fell.
- Fallout 76 multiplayer – Join up with others to complete quests.
Fallout 76 Wasteland guides
- Fallout 76 ally – How to recruit all the new allies in the Wasteland update.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement