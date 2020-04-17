Fallout 76 gold bullion: how to make a fortune

After completing Fallout 76’s Wastelanders quests, you’ll be able to begin trading caps for gold bullion. This is so you can nab some plans and recipes to make a lot more useful things: weapon parts, armor parts; you name it, you can make it as long as you have the gold bullion to trade for the privilege.

Fallout 76 gold bullion guide

This Fallout 76 gold bullion guide will show you how to get gold bars quickly and how you can spend them on plans and recipes for a lot of new items.

How to get gold bullion in Fallout 76?

You will need to complete the main Wastelanders story, which thankfully won’t take a long time, a couple of hours at most if you don’t get distracted. Then you need to talk to Smitey in The Wayward, which is just south of Vault 76. He will then convert caps into gold bars.

Smitey will give you 50 gold bars in exchange for 3000 caps. Sadly you can’t endlessly convert caps to gold bullion as there is a limit to 300 gold bars per week.

However, there is a further way to get gold bars. You can complete public events and daily faction quests to get a treasury note. One treasury note is worth ten gold bars, which you get at the Gold Press Machine in either one of the faction’s settlements (either Foundation or Crater). However, you can only convert up to 200 gold bullion per day. The video above from YouTuber “Jon The Chief” recommends doing the event “Riding Shotgun” as you can choose when to start it, then go to do daily quests to maximise your treasury notes for the day.

This means that you can get a total of 1700 gold bullion per week, so if you plan ahead, you can maximise your gold hoard.

How you can use gold bullion

In Vault 79, you can exchange gold bars for plans. The price fluctuates between 50 and 250 gold bars per plan. Each plan gives you the recipe to make anything you have, from new weapons, new weapon mod parts, and new armor parts. This is currently the only place that you can exchange gold bullion with NPCs, but if you’re feeling like being more of a more sociable type, you may wish to sell it to other players instead for a profit. After all, Fallout 76 is meant to be an online game. Just don’t be too surprised if you find someone is willing to stab you in the back for more gold.

