Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Snowrunner's latest trailer apes Death Stranding really well

Craig Pearson

Contributor

17th April 2020 / 1:43PM

I’d forgotten that Snowrunner, the trucking sim where the weather pushes back you at every turn, is out this month. The trailer reminded me of that, and it also reminded me of Death Stranding. I mean, it’s a clear parody of Hideo Kojima’s game, but it’s also the sad tale of a man in a truck and the family he left behind.

There is a nominal connection. Vast, dreich open worlds where you’re dragging elements of the civilised world out into the wilderness and fixing things up. Saber Interactive an overview of the game a few weeks ago, showing the challenges that water, snow, and mud provide when you’re out there. There are lots of things that’ll change the world, letting you build bridges and open roads.

I think they might have accidentally hit on something, you know. Snowrunner’s schtick of sending truckers into the wilderness would leave them isolated. It would be an interesting component. You’re in your truck cab, the cold creeping slowly in as trying to work out the best route around a fallen log. The phone rings. It’s your partner. Guess what? Your cat just said her first word! How does that make you feel? The cold abates, and then you drive over that log. And another. And another.

The logs are life, and you are killing it. Anyway, here’s the trailer.

And because it would otherwise be cheeky not to, here’s the Death Stranding trailer it was mocking.

Snowrunner is out April 28, on the Epic Games Store, and Death Stranding is out June 2, but will be on both EGC and Steam.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Why wait for Death Stranding on PC when we have... Walking Simulator?

8

Death Stranding will let you take moody action shots with photo mode on PC

7

Death Stranding coming to PC on June 2nd with a wee Half-Life crossover

11

Death Stranding PC will launch simultaneously on Steam and Epic

31

Latest articles

Best gaming monitor deals of the week - 17th April 2020

Apex Legends is dropping the nighttime Kings Canyon map from rotation because it's a bit rubbish

Fallout 76 gold bullion: how to make a fortune

How to spend gold bullion on new plans

Verdant Village's free alpha shows massive promise for this fantasy Stardew-like

A farmer's work is never done

2