The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

17th April 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman thinks you’re ready for Rithmetic Foxers. Below are three equations disguised as picture sequences. Each pic represents a number (For example a photo of The Flying Scotsman might signify 4472, 462, or 3). It’s your job to identify the mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication or division) indicated by the lettered squares. The BIDMAS rule applies. If a solution involves brackets or indices, Roman will mention it.

 

*       *       *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: crowns (defoxed by ylla)

a. Crown class liner, Venice (Gothnak, Numptydumpty, Dr. Breen, ylla)
b. Monde (Syt)
c. Margaret Bridge, Budapest (Syt)
d. Cap Couronne (Stugle)
e. St Edward’s crown (Stugle)
f. Corona del Diablo, Galapagos Islands (mrpier)
g. Crown Café, Liberty Island (Syt)
h. Coronation class locomotive (mrpier)
i. Royal Crown of Johor, Istana Bukit Serene (mrpier)
j. Kingswear (captaincabinets)
k. Thomas Crown Affair (1999) location, NY Public Library (Dr. Breen)
l. Coronet microcar, Lane Motor Museum (richard, Stugle)
m. Crown steeple, Wallace Monument (Gusdownnup, ylla)
n. Rose and Crown, Belfast (richard, Gusdownnup)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

