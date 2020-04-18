Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's PC cheaters are driving console players out of crossplay

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

18th April 2020 / 5:41PM

Like the sort of macabre bragging right that has you somewhat proud of your hometown’s staggering crime rates, we’ve sure got a few cheaters over here on PC. At least, that seems to increasingly be the view of the folks stuck playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with us over crossplay. Now, it seems some would rather brave the long queue times of running and gunning on their own platform that risk facing off against PC’s home-grown hackers.

As our friends at Eurogamer discovered, cheating has become a real bugbear for Modern Warfare players. Platform-agnostic matchmaking is great and all, but it’s introducing our console-bound colleagues to a whole world of PC hacks and scripts.

It’s not that consoles don’t have their own cheaters, but it’s a fair bit easier to pull off on home computers. Those platforms know exactly what hardware and software you’re using, which means they know when something’s not quite right. Go us, I guess?

The problem’s apparently become bad enough that many seem to be ditching cross-play altogether, just to get away from our lot. While not so much a problem with Modern Warfare’s smaller matches, this makes it much harder for Warzone’s massive 150-player Warzone lobbies to fill up. The game will even pop up a warning before queuing that games may be hard (or in some cases, impossible) to find if crossplay is disabled. The way crossplay works in Modern Warfare means an Xbox player can’t just ditch PC and play with PS4 folks, either. It’s all crossplay, or no crossplay.

Infinity Ward, for their part, are keeping an active role in stamping out cheats. This week, the team reported via Twitter that they’ve issued over 70,000 bans against cheaters worldwide, a marked increase from the 50,000 figure reported two weeks back.

“We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting,” Infinity Ward warned. “We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero-tolerance for cheaters.

But fighting off cheats is an ever-escalating arms race, and comes with its own set of risks. That’s something Riot found out this week, issuing staggeringly-high bug bounties to assure fans that their controversial Vanguard anti-cheat system isn’t a security hazard.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Call Of Duty: Warzone tips - 70 practical tips for consistently winning matches

Real, practical tips and tricks to help you step up your game

Warzone guns & weapon stats - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

6

The best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The very best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone revealed

1

How to play Warzone: getting started with Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale is finally here!

Latest articles

Tales From Off-Peak City's eccentric first volume hits Steam and Itch next month

Censorship, cybersex and sheep at LIKELIKE's Online Museum of Multiplayer Art

2

World of Warcraft's double-XP buff will now last until the next expansion's pre-patch

2

Priceless Play - 18 April 2020

Games about the outdoors for staying indoors

2