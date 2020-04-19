Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

I hate Doom Eternal's new coffee-sipping Archvile

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

19th April 2020 / 12:42PM

Checking out a new coffee shop is intimidating enough as-is. Wondering whether the wifi’s good enough for work, checking the prices on the croissants, trying to figure out how “chatty” the baristas are. The last thing I need is one of Doom Eternal‘s cretins judging me for my choice of milk alternative. Until May 14th, Eternal’s Coffee and Camo Series lets you grind out a fresh batch of free cosmetics – one that, unfortunately includes this absolute roaster.

Look at this dickhead. Dude probably doesn’t even work at Hell’s Cup. Probably just got behind the counter one day and nobody’s got the stomach to tell him he has to leave.

The Archvile already has a pretty sour look, proportioned as he is like one of Oddworld’s cretins. Compared to Doom’s roster of snake-people, giant eyeballs and skyscraper-topping goat monsters, he fills the uncomfortable middle stage of an Animorphs transition from man to Imp. It’s deeply troubling seeing him clothed in painfully tight clothes, using those torched arms to keep his latest serving at an optimal 80°C.

His store is an equal parody of the worst excesses of this particular stereotype. At Hell’s Cup, typewriters are as welcome as Doom-branded unicycles, though I really, truly, do not want to know what Caco’s Cream is. On demon victory, Arch even stretches out in the shittiest, most condescending gesture – as if it’s somehow my fault for not specifying whether I’d prefer Oat, Almond or Coconut.

But then, perhaps I hate him because he’s a reflection of my own mocha-sipping habits. It’s been too long since I last met a pal for a cuppa at one of Edinburgh’s many wanky student joints. Is there not something just a little awful about sipping on a too-expensive latte, sat writing words for hip media outlets on a laptop coated in more stickers than a Berlin utility pole?

At least my hair isn’t so tragic.

For better and worse, though, he’s certainly got character. The series’ other cosmetics are a real mixed bag – reimagining the Pain Elemental as a big ol’ Toad is fun, but you’re really gotta squint to notice the Doom Slayer’s new camo pattern. Mate, your rippling pink abs are showing, you’re fooling nobody with some low-contrast green splotches.

Coffee and Camo is Doom Eternal’s latest season of free stuff, unlocked by gaining XP across Doom’s singleplayer missions and 2v1 Battlemode. The latter’s where you’ll use those disgusting demon skins. It also just sounds quite good, with our Matt living for Battlemode’s demonic games of cat and mouse.

“Neither side can quite tell when it’s coming, which means the demons have to hunt with one foot/claw ready to retreat. Except obviously, the less they commit, the more room the Slayer has to regenerate health and armour. As the Slayer, you’ve got to constantly ask yourself whether now’s the time to stand your ground. It’s yet another thing to think about in the midst of Doom’s intensity, but I haven’t found it overwhelming.”

Sounds blood-pumping, even without the added caffeine. Personally, though? I think I’ll stick to the instant coffee.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Doom Eternal

Absolutely gorious

69

Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Unlocking the Unmakyr

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks

1

Doom Eternal Mars Core collectables: all secrets in the seventh mission

How to complete the challenges in mission seven

Latest articles

Gun Rounds' turn-based shootouts are a hectic delight

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Blasting beats and long walks on the beach

3

Unofficial World of Warcraft server briefly simulated their own (educational) pandemic

4

The Sunday Papers

Read more

16