Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Blasting beats and long walks on the beach

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

19th April 2020 / 4:00PM

Screenshot Saturday Sundays! As the clouds of the past week’s hard work part, developers, hobbyists and curious beginners gather in kind to share their personal projects and would-be masterpieces on the social media site you love to hate. This week: Blasting to the beat, neon-tinted parkour, low-res goblins and a nice trip to the coast.

I’d just hopped into bed last night when Q.U.B.E. developer Dan Da Rocha dropped this absolute bombshell on the #screenshotsaturday tags. Crank the volume right up and hit play, y’all.

Shooters have been described as rhythmic before. Doom 2016’s heavy metal routine had you improvising a solo through shredded bullets and heavy, gore-soaked pauses. But Da Rocha’s work wonders what it would mean to have your weapons play in time to a Mick Gordon riff. Right now, we’ve only a glimpse at one gun firing in syncopation with faceless foes dropping dead, but there’s incredible scope for ways different weapons and baddies could fight to the beat.

Imagine disarming a screen-filling monster with the firearm equivalent of a drum solo, or holding an overpowered BFG that can only be fired on the drop. I’m so, so excited to see where this goes next.

Forget the wall-running and grapple-swinging. You can tell developers Low Hanging Coin are Titanfall 2 fans by even the simple way the gun model tilts when crouch-sliding between jumps. Currently available on Steam via Early Access, Get To The Orange Door does look a hell of a lot like Respawn’s incredible 2016 shooter.

But if I can have a hot take here (and honestly, who’s gonna stop me) – I felt too many of Titanfall’s combat arenas made poor use of your parkour skillset. If GTTOD can just give me a really, really long version of Tf2’s gauntlet, as suggested above, I’m more than set.

It’s not really a Screenshot Saturday Sunday without some low-res nonsense. But there’s no horror here – only Tenderfoot Tactics‘ tiny goblins.

As scouted out by Matt last year, Tenderfoot is a lovely little tactics game with a striking look and shifting, destructive battlefields. Me being me, I probably adore these soft visuals even more in this compressed state – a shifting, hazy tone that defies definition while retaining clarity where it counts. Resolution’s a hell of a tool when used with intent.

Let’s end our Sunday with a nice walk on the beach, pooch at our side, courtesy of an unnamed debut from German devs Third Shift Studios.

Scrolling through their Twitter feed, this “pensioner goes for a walk” ’em up looks utterly delightful. LArge, isolating spaces dotted with moments of compact intimacy. One to keep an eye on, for sure.

