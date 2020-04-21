Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Bannerlord mod makes everyone 65% of their normal size - but not horses

Sin Vega

Contributor

21st April 2020 / 9:56PM

Y’know, sometimes I can be difficult to amuse. At other times, I install a mod that reduces everyone’s size in Mount And Blade 2: Bannerlord by a third, and that’s all it takes.

The Smol Wars is a very simple mod. A single file, even. Just a change of numbers that reduces every character in Bannerlord down to 65% of their original size. That’s it.

Now imagine the human pyramids they must have to form to get on the horses at all.

There’s no shortage of silly Bannerlord mods, but something about the directness of this just got me. The fact that everyone moves at the same pace, so their running animations are sped up like an old silent film. The way that horsemen, even friendly ones, become utterly terrifying because horses are unaffected – but their arms are too short to reach down and attack anyone effectively. Sitting around in a siege waiting for the enemy to inevitably breach the gate because your archers can’t see over the walls.

Games are very serious and important.

If that tail moves I QUIT

Tagged with

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Contributor

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

