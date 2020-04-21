Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Into The Breach's latest update lowers weapon prices to encourage experimentation

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

21st April 2020 / 12:50PM

Subset Games’ bug-shootin’, mech-drivin’ roguelike Into The Breach got its 1.2 update yesterday, bringing with it a bunch of new additions and changes. The most interesting is reducing the price of new weapons, cutting them all from a standard two Reputation points to only one. The devs said this is “to encourage more risk-free experimentation of weapons during a run”. I like this idea a lot, I always fall into the habit of sticking with weapons I’m comfortable with, so it’ll be nice to have easier access to stuff I wouldn’t usually pick.

That’s not all, though. The game now has proper touchscreen support, too. It got basic touchscreen compatibility back in 2018 but it wasn’t very good, because you still needed a mouse to access things like the menu. You shouldn’t face problems like that anymore though, because the devs have put in a “specifically designed touch interface”, so anyone with a touchscreen PC device will be able to tap their way to victory.

There’s also a brand new native Linux version, so you no longer have to play with the Proton version through Steam. On top of that, you can now play the game in nine new languages – French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Polish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.

Subset mentioned in the patch notes that this update might break some mod functionality, so go careful if you play Into The Breach with any mods installed. The devs have been talking with modders though to mitigate the issues, and an update to the mod manager is on it’s way soon.

The game is available on Steam, Humble and GOG, and you can check out the rest of the details for the 1.2 update in the patch notes.

Into The Breach is a wonderful game, but don’t take my word for it – it’s one of RPS’ greatest PC games of the 2010s as well as one of our games of the year in 2018. And recently the developers told us how proud they were of the visual effects they’d created for it.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Into The Breach

A near-perfect turn-based sci-fi strategy game

60

Into The Breach creators almost gave up before cutting metagame down

20

Into The Breach deploys controller support

16

Into The Breach is now available on Mac, 20% off for everyone

11

Latest articles

Death Stranding's PC launch is delayed to July, now Kojima Productions are working from home

HTC Vive Cosmos review: the modular VR headset with all the right ideas

But it struggles to stick the landing

2

New PC games coming out in 2020

All your 2020 PC release dates in one handy list

4

Desperados III will continue the tactical cowboy action in June

1