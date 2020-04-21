Into The Breach's latest update lowers weapon prices to encourage experimentation

Subset Games’ bug-shootin’, mech-drivin’ roguelike Into The Breach got its 1.2 update yesterday, bringing with it a bunch of new additions and changes. The most interesting is reducing the price of new weapons, cutting them all from a standard two Reputation points to only one. The devs said this is “to encourage more risk-free experimentation of weapons during a run”. I like this idea a lot, I always fall into the habit of sticking with weapons I’m comfortable with, so it’ll be nice to have easier access to stuff I wouldn’t usually pick.

That’s not all, though. The game now has proper touchscreen support, too. It got basic touchscreen compatibility back in 2018 but it wasn’t very good, because you still needed a mouse to access things like the menu. You shouldn’t face problems like that anymore though, because the devs have put in a “specifically designed touch interface”, so anyone with a touchscreen PC device will be able to tap their way to victory.

There’s also a brand new native Linux version, so you no longer have to play with the Proton version through Steam. On top of that, you can now play the game in nine new languages – French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Polish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.

Subset mentioned in the patch notes that this update might break some mod functionality, so go careful if you play Into The Breach with any mods installed. The devs have been talking with modders though to mitigate the issues, and an update to the mod manager is on it’s way soon.

The game is available on Steam, Humble and GOG, and you can check out the rest of the details for the 1.2 update in the patch notes.

