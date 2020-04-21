Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quests: how to complete villager requests

All the quest solutions

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

21st April 2020 / 4:58PM

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quests

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord has a whole bunch of quests that give you a good direction to head into when first starting out. However, these are not the only quests as the local villagers and nobles also give you requests that can help improve your renown.

This Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quests guide will give you the solutions for all of the quests.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quest list

Most of the quests in the game currently are story quests, but there are a few that are given to you by villagers, notable townsfolk, and even nobles. When completed, they will give you gold and renown, if you made the right choices.

Below is a list of the known quests in the game as of right now. This list is still a work in progress. We’re still collating all of them, so let us know if you see any quests not on this list and we’ll add it.

Neretze’s Folly

Use the Encyclopedia (Press N on the keyboard) to track the following nobles:

  • Lucon
  • Mesui
  • Caladog
  • Derthert
  • Ingalther
  • Unqid
  • Tais
  • Adram
  • Garios
  • Hurunag

Rebuild The Clan

Meet the following requirements:

Assemble The Dragon Banner

You need two more pieces after talking to either Istiana or Arzargos. To complete the quest, talk to both Istiana and Arzagos to get the location of two nearby hideouts.

Defeat both hideouts to find both pieces. Return to either Istiana or Arzagos to learn how to create a faction for either side or join a faction.

Create A Faction

Speak to Istiana (Empire) or Azragos (Non-Empire) to set up a clan.

  • Be at Clan Rank 3.
  • Have 100 troops.
  • Be independent.
  • Own a settlement.

Support A Faction

Talk to one of these people and give them the Dragon Banner.

Non-Imperial

  • Unqid
  • Caladog
  • Monchug
  • Raganvad
  • Derthert

Imperial

  • Senator Lucon
  • Garios
  • Empress Rhagaea

Unify the Empire

Just capture two thirds of all settlements with Imperial/Non-Imperial culture.

Istiana’s Plan / Arzagos’s Conspiracy

This one’s a little more complicated, so look at our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord conspiracy guide for more info.

Kidnapped Daughter

Journey through different villagers and ask about the kidnapped daughter. When nearby, you’ll get a prompt that says “they’re still hiding here”. Choose take a walk and find the smoke from the fire in a camp just outside of the main village but still in the map.

Choose to either:

  • Convince the girl to go home. She’ll do this automatically.
  • Kill her lover in a duel and bring her home.
  • Let them go.

Landlord Needs Access To The Commons

Journey to the location asked to encounter the locals.

Choose either:

  • Side with quest giver to get around 1250 gold, +7 Reputation with quest giver, and -3 Reputation with the non-quest giver village notable NPC
  • Side with the villagers to get +4 Reputation with the non-quest giver village notable NPC and -7 Reputation with quest giver.

Train Troops

Kill enemies that are weaker than you, then return once you have the experience needed.

Gang Leader Needs Weapons

Buy a large quantity of the weapon type asked for in a nearby town. If stopped by a guard, persuade or bribe the guard.

The Spy Ring

Talk to the locals in the town given to you by the Noble until you get all the clues. Once done, save the game in case the clues given aren’t helpful. You’ll need to identify the correct suspect standing by the local thugs and accuse him. Kill him in the arena. If you had the right suspect, you’ll complete the quest. Kill an innocent duellist and you’ll be suspected of murder.

Mount And Blade Bannerlord cheats

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord guide series

Thank you for reading our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quest guide. Feel free to check out our other guides, including details for character creation, as well as the bugs that are unfortunately in the game. Here are some guides to get you started:

More by me

