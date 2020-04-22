Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Burn down the town in stealth witch game Wildfire this May

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd April 2020 / 10:08PM

If you need some more period piece stealth to tide you over until Desperados 3, stealth platformer Wildfire might just do it. As one of few magic users left in the world, you’ll use your abilities to burn, freeze, and grow the environment as you protect villagers and outwit the enemies hunting you down. It’ll be burning down the house on May 26th.

“Outsmart the superstitious armies of the Arch Duchess as they hunt you through lush forests, deep caverns, and over frozen mountaintops,” Sneaky Bastards say. “Find and free your fellow villagers from captivity, then lead them to safety to reclaim your home.”

I’m a big liker of stealth action and a long-time fan of both Avatar TV series so Wildfire sounds like it could well be my jam. Also, did you hear the tunes? Them’s some fun Celtic-y tunes.

There are four elements worth of skills to master that lend you new platforming and stealth abilities. In the trailer you can spot growing vines to climb walls, setting those same vines ablaze to burn stuff up, floating along in a water bubble, and freezing folks in place. It looks like a fun romp of action puzzling.

To top it off, Wildfire apparently has local co-op, which Sneaky Bastards say requires at least one gamepad.

You can find Wildfire on both Steam and Humble Bundle.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam Labs' new experiment tries to solve the tagging problem

4

Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive source code has been leaked

8

Stardew Valley looks well cute as a Polly Pocket toy

5

Itta is out today, the bullet hell boss rush game about grief and hope

Latest articles

Steam Labs' new experiment tries to solve the tagging problem

4

Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive source code has been leaked

8

Stardew Valley looks well cute as a Polly Pocket toy

5

Itta is out today, the bullet hell boss rush game about grief and hope