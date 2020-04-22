Itta is out today, the bullet hell boss rush game about grief and hope

If you’ve not heard of Itta, that’s alright. It’s got plenty of familiar touchstones to help you along your way. It’s a stew with chunks of big bass boss rushing, action-y bullet dodging, and grim indie game sadness. It’s out today, so you can skip off to try it if any of those hooks entice you.

Your young girl protagonist Itta wakes up in some lonely-looking landscape surrounded by the corpses of her family. It’s proper dark, but the spirit of her cat joins her for the adventure which is sort of a bright spot in all that sticky sadness. Her ghostly companion gifts her a revolver, naturally, which is how she’ll be taking down the many shadowy eldritch beings blocking her path.

As for how it plays, “you can change up your combat style by finding weapons with unique attack styles,” Glass Revolver say. “If the going gets too tough, toggle on invincibility or player damage multipliers at any time.”

Itta is based on the personal experiences of its developer, originally conceived during his stay in a psychiatric facility. Glass Revolver say it’s a game about personal struggle. The grimness of it reminds me of tackling bosses in Shadow Of The Colossus but Itta promises not to be entirely about loss and grief. “The game invites players to fight for survival in a world where themes of despair live alongside those of hope, beauty, and compassion,” Glass Revolver say.

If an emotional journey bullet hell sounds like your jam, you can find Itta over on Steam.