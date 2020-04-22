Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Itta is out today, the bullet hell boss rush game about grief and hope

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd April 2020 / 6:03PM

If you’ve not heard of Itta, that’s alright. It’s got plenty of familiar touchstones to help you along your way. It’s a stew with chunks of big bass boss rushing, action-y bullet dodging, and grim indie game sadness. It’s out today, so you can skip off to try it if any of those hooks entice you.

Your young girl protagonist Itta wakes up in some lonely-looking landscape surrounded by the corpses of her family. It’s proper dark, but the spirit of her cat joins her for the adventure which is sort of a bright spot in all that sticky sadness. Her ghostly companion gifts her a revolver, naturally, which is how she’ll be taking down the many shadowy eldritch beings blocking her path.

As for how it plays, “you can change up your combat style by finding weapons with unique attack styles,” Glass Revolver say. “If the going gets too tough, toggle on invincibility or player damage multipliers at any time.”

Itta is based on the personal experiences of its developer, originally conceived during his stay in a psychiatric facility. Glass Revolver say it’s a game about personal struggle. The grimness of it reminds me of tackling bosses in Shadow Of The Colossus but Itta promises not to be entirely about loss and grief. “The game invites players to fight for survival in a world where themes of despair live alongside those of hope, beauty, and compassion,” Glass Revolver say.

If an emotional journey bullet hell sounds like your jam, you can find Itta over on Steam.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sads will shoot bads in boss rush bullet hell Itta

4

Burn down the town in stealth witch game Wildfire this May

3

Steam Labs' new experiment tries to solve the tagging problem

4

Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive source code has been leaked

8

Latest articles

Burn down the town in stealth witch game Wildfire this May

3

Steam Labs' new experiment tries to solve the tagging problem

4

Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive source code has been leaked

8

Stardew Valley looks well cute as a Polly Pocket toy

5