There's a special deer in Fallout 76 that will lead you to stashes of loot (but players keep killing it)

The next time you come across a Radstag in Fallout 76, have a quick check of its name before you start pelting it with bullets. The Wastelanders update brought with it many new and wondrous things, and one of those was the Observant Radstag. These albino versions of Fallout’s radioactive deer are a bit different to their regular Radstag brothers and sisters – some say, if you save them, they’ll become your ally and help kill any enemies in your path. Others claim the animal took them to big stashes of loot in hollowed out trees.

Other players didn’t quite get as far as following the poor thing, though. Believing that it could be a special enemy that might drop some good loot, this player just straight up killed it, only to receive a mere slab of Radstag meat in return.

The Observant Radstags don’t always seem to work as intended, however. One Reddit user said it led them to a log, but there wasn’t actually anything in it. That particular Radstag didn’t live much longer to atone for its mistake, but the player still gave it a chance.

That’s it then, this has been an RPS Public Service Announcement: do not kill the Observant Radstags (at least not before they help you out).

While the game is still far from perfect, the introduction of new human NPCs (and weird legendary deer) has breathed some new life into Fallout 76. In Nate’s Wastelanders review, he says he’s “still got a lot of issues with Fallout 76, but they’re starting to feel fixable.”

The header image is from “lmarc001” on Reddit.