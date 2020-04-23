XCOM Chimera Squad agent builds: every squad member's role explained

XCOM Chimera Squad has you take command of 11 specialised units. Each one has a dramatically different role that you can use to your advantage in battles, and abilities that you can unlock as you use them in missions. Some agents work very well with others, allowing for combos to quickly take out enemies.

XCOM Chimera Squad agent build guide

Our XCOM Chimera Squad agent guide will explain all 11 agents available to you in the game, their roles in your squad, and what builds work for them the best. Feel free to head back to our main XCOM Chimera Squad guide hub for more tips and tricks.

New agents will periodically be available to you as you progress through the campaign. You’ll get a selection of three at a time to choose from and there are a total of 11 in the game. You will begin the game with Godmother, Cherub, Terminal, and Verge already on the squad. We are still building the full list of abilities and working out the best builds for each character, but in the sections below, you will find more information about each agent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Godmother

Species: Human

Class: Ranger

Specialities: Offence, stealth, and ambush

Starting weapon: Shotgun

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 8 12 65 0 0 0

Abilities

Scattershot : Godmother fires the shotgun in a short-range cone, damaging multiple targets. Costs two ammo.

: Godmother fires the shotgun in a short-range cone, damaging multiple targets. Costs two ammo. Alpha Strike : Godmother fires the shotgun during the breach and will take her turn earlier on the timeline. Godmother also gains one bonus action on her first turn. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

: Godmother fires the shotgun during the breach and will take her turn earlier on the timeline. Godmother also gains one bonus action on her first turn. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank) Last Stand : If Godmother is unimpaired and takes enough damage to begin Bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and is given a turn immediately after the current turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: If Godmother is unimpaired and takes enough damage to begin Bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and is given a turn immediately after the current turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Flush : Godmother takes a shot at an enemy, forcing them to reposition. The shot does no damage. One turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Godmother takes a shot at an enemy, forcing them to reposition. The shot does no damage. One turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Ventilate: Godmother fires a shotgun blast that is guaranteed to hit and destroy the target’s cover. Costs three ammo. Three turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Tips

Godmother is a rush-and-gun type of unit initially, but is surprisingly adaptable. You can use her to move around enemy flanks and blast multiple foes with her Scattershot ability.

If you unlock the Flush ability, she can have any unit that has overwatch enabled fire at the enemy as they move to new cover.

Cherub

Species: Hybrid

Class: Warden

Specialities: Shields, protecting allies, and tank

Starting weapon: Pistol

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 8 10 65 0 0 0

Abilities

Kinetic Shield : Cherub places an energy shield on self or ally to prevent all damage of the next attack. Cherub gains one charge when the energy shield is destroyed. Does not automatically end the turn.

: Cherub places an energy shield on self or ally to prevent all damage of the next attack. Cherub gains one charge when the energy shield is destroyed. Does not automatically end the turn. Kinetic Shield Charge : Cherub can gain up to two charges by protecting allies with Kinetic Shield. Having charge grants bonuses to several abilities.

: Cherub can gain up to two charges by protecting allies with Kinetic Shield. Having charge grants bonuses to several abilities. Charged Bash : Cherub bashes an enemy with the energy shield consuming all charge. If charge is consumed, deal damage in a cone behind the enemy. Damage increases with charge. Replaces subdue.

: Cherub bashes an enemy with the energy shield consuming all charge. If charge is consumed, deal damage in a cone behind the enemy. Damage increases with charge. Replaces subdue. Phalanx: Enemies focus their fire on Cherub, ignoring all other XCOM units at this breach point. Block all damage and gain one charge point for each attack. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank)

Enemies focus their fire on Cherub, ignoring all other XCOM units at this breach point. Block all damage and gain one charge point for each attack. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank) Generator : Cherub gains one charge at the end of each encounter. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Cherub gains one charge at the end of each encounter. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Guard : At the end of the turn gain +1 armor, gain half-cover bonus even if flanked, and become half-cover for friendlies. Guard breaks after being attacked. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: At the end of the turn gain +1 armor, gain half-cover bonus even if flanked, and become half-cover for friendlies. Guard breaks after being attacked. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Overload: Cherub can now store three charges and gains bonus mobility when charged. (Unlocks at Special Agent rank)

Tips

Cherub serves two purposes. He can use his regular shield to bash enemies for a non-lethal takedown, thus capturing a weakened enemy. His Kinetic Shield ability when it is damaged will also charge the regular shield’s power, making it deal a lot more damage.

It’s usually best to make Cherub either go first to knock out an enemy, or in the slot where a unit is unable to fire their gun. Since he uses a pistol, it’s not as powerful as some of the other early game weapons.

He’s also a bit of a tank, allowing him to take hits to protect weaker enemies. This works well with Blueblood and Claymore who can hit multiple targets he can lure in with his Phalanx ability.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Terminal

Species: Human

Class: Medic

Specialities: Healing and support

Starting weapon: Submachine Gun

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 9 10 65 0 0 0

Abilities

Safeguard : Terminal sends the “Gremlin” to an ally to restore four HP, cleanse burning, acid, and poison effects, and grant 20 defence. Terminal can target herself with Safeguard. Does not automatically end the turn.

: Terminal sends the “Gremlin” to an ally to restore four HP, cleanse burning, acid, and poison effects, and grant 20 defence. Terminal can target herself with Safeguard. Does not automatically end the turn. Hack Door : Hack open a door at the start of a breach.

: Hack open a door at the start of a breach. Gremlin Stabilize : Stops an agent from bleeding out.

: Stops an agent from bleeding out. Refresh: Heals all allies at her breach point for two HP. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank)

Heals all allies at her breach point for two HP. One use per mission. (Unlocks at Deputy Agent rank) Sustain : If Terminal takes enough damage to begin bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and immediately enters stasis for one turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: If Terminal takes enough damage to begin bleeding out, she is instead reduced to one HP and immediately enters stasis for one turn. One use per mission. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Pin Down : Terminal shoots non-damaging suppressive fire at a target to push their turn down the timeline. Two turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Terminal shoots non-damaging suppressive fire at a target to push their turn down the timeline. Two turn cooldown. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Cooperation: Terminal coordinates with a nearby unimpared ally to grant them an immediate bonus action. Cooperation has a three turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Tips

Only attack with Terminal if she doesn’t have some healing that she needs to do, or if she could easily kill off an enemy that’s about to act. Remember to check first for the damage that you would deal and see if it’s worth the risk.

She can buff either allies who are defensive tanks like Cherub or Axiom, or help Blueblood deal tons of damage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Verge

Species: Sectoid

Class: Envoy

Specialities: Psionics and energy manipulation

Starting weapon: Assault rifle

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit Psi 7 10 65 0 0 0 50

Abilities

Neural Network: Verge gains +10 aim for each enemy in the Neural Network. Certain abilities will add units to the Neural Network.

Verge gains +10 aim for each enemy in the Neural Network. Certain abilities will add units to the Neural Network. Stupor : Verge psionically stuns a target for one to two actions and adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network.

: Verge psionically stuns a target for one to two actions and adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network. Battle Madness : Verge psionically attacks an enemy’s mind making them go berserk and attack a nearby target. Adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network.

: Verge psionically attacks an enemy’s mind making them go berserk and attack a nearby target. Adds them to the Neural Network. Cannot target enemies in the Neural Network. Levitation : Verge lifts an enemy into the air removing their cover bonuses during the breach. Levitation cancels all Alert or Aggressive enemy behaviours. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

: Verge lifts an enemy into the air removing their cover bonuses during the breach. Levitation cancels all Alert or Aggressive enemy behaviours. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank) Crowdsource : Verge gains +5 aim and +10 critical chance for each enemy in the Neural Network. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Verge gains +5 aim and +10 critical chance for each enemy in the Neural Network. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Collar : Enemies in the Neural Network that would be killed are rendered unconscious instead. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Enemies in the Neural Network that would be killed are rendered unconscious instead. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Mindflay: Verge lashes out with his mind, dealing mental damage to all enemies on the Neural Network. Damage from Mindflay will render enemies unconscious instead of killing them. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Tips

If a bunch of enemies are close together, use Battle Madness on an enemy susceptible to mind control. It may make it so that you can hit those that are harder to hit.

You can only add an enemy to the Neural Network once and once they’re dead, they’re gone from the network.

Verge is a bit of a glass cannon, so make sure he is well protected. Cherub is a good partner for Verge as he can use his Kinetic Shield ability to protect him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shelter

Species: Human

Class: Psion

Specialities: Psionics, ally buffs, and mental attacks.

Starting weapon: ?

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit Psi 7 10 65 50 0 0 50

Abilities

Relocate : Shelter psionically swaps positions with the targeted enemy or ally. Does not automatically end the turn.

: Shelter psionically swaps positions with the targeted enemy or ally. Does not automatically end the turn. Dazzle: Shelter launches a Psionic Blast that disorientates all enemies near the breach point. Targeted enemy is disorientated for an extra turn. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Tips

Shelter uses his psionic abilities to aid the squad, rather than deal damage to enemies.

Swapping with allies and enemies allows you to get hurt allies out of trouble and closer to Terminal to heal, or bring enemies out of hiding.

Zephyr is a great partner option for Shelter as he can use his abilities to bring enemies to her while she’s in overwatch, so she can forcibly introduce her boot to their faces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Patchwork

Species: Human

Class: Operator

Specialities: Utility, and electronic disruption

Starting weapon: Assault rifle

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 8 10 65 40 0 0

Chaining Jolt : Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to an enemy to jolt them. Attack chains to nearby enemies. Damage is increased against robotic enemies.

: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to an enemy to jolt them. Attack chains to nearby enemies. Damage is increased against robotic enemies. Hack Door : Hack open a door at the start of a breach.

: Hack open a door at the start of a breach. Combat Scanners : The “Gremlin” scans the room, applying holo targeting to all enemies. Increase the squad’s aim by +15% against marked enemies. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

: The “Gremlin” scans the room, applying holo targeting to all enemies. Increase the squad’s aim by +15% against marked enemies. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank) Voltaic Arc : The “Gremlin” shocks enemies if they move too close to Patchwork or if Patchwork moves too close to them. This attack chains to nearby enemies. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: The “Gremlin” shocks enemies if they move too close to Patchwork or if Patchwork moves too close to them. This attack chains to nearby enemies. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Threat Recognition : Upgrades Combat Scanners to have one additional use per mission and grant +25 crit to all allies at the breach point. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Upgrades Combat Scanners to have one additional use per mission and grant +25 crit to all allies at the breach point. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Reprogram : Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to reprogram a robotic enemy and take control of them. Effect lasts for three turns. Four turn cooldown if the reprogram succeeds. One turn cooldown if the reprogram fails.

: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to reprogram a robotic enemy and take control of them. Effect lasts for three turns. Four turn cooldown if the reprogram succeeds. One turn cooldown if the reprogram fails. Stasis Field: Patchwork sends the “Gremlin” to place target uinit into stasis for one turn. The unit cannot attack but is immune to all damage. Can be used on allies and enemies. Stasis Field has a two turn cooldown. (Unlock at Special Agent rank)

Tips

Chaining Jolt is fantastic against clumps of enemies, weaker foes that are harder to hit, and robots. Make sure you use it when you can.

Her Combat Scanners ability is a great pairing for enemies that need increased aim. Blueblood in particular benefits from having this skill used on him as it negates the penalty for his Deadeye ability.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blueblood

Species: Human

Class: Gunslinger

Specialities: Precision shooting and multiple shots

Starting weapon: ?

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 7 11 75 40 0 10

Abilities

Deadeye : Blueblood takes a shot with -15% aim penalty for a +50% damage boost. Does not end the turn if used as first action.

: Blueblood takes a shot with -15% aim penalty for a +50% damage boost. Does not end the turn if used as first action. Desperado : Standard pistol fire and Deadeye cost an action and do not automatically end the turn if Agent has actions remaining.

: Standard pistol fire and Deadeye cost an action and do not automatically end the turn if Agent has actions remaining. Lancer Shot: Agent fires his Lancer Pistol at a target, ignoring cover bonuses. (Locked)

Tips

Combine him with allies that can buff his attack and aim, since he can fire powerful shots at multiple targets. Terminal and Cherub are good options here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Claymore

Species: Human

Class: Demo Expert

Specialities: Explosives, AOE damage, and breaching

Starting weapon: ?

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 9 9 65 40 0 0

Abilities

Shrapnel Bomb : Claymore throws an explosive that detonates after several turns. The explosive does not deal damage through cover and can be targeted to detonate it early. Does not end the turn if used as first action.

: Claymore throws an explosive that detonates after several turns. The explosive does not deal damage through cover and can be targeted to detonate it early. Does not end the turn if used as first action. Concussive Charge: Claymore detonates a powerful charge, rupturing all enemies near the breach point. Usable on wall breach points. One use per mission. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

Tips

Claymore is the demolitions expert of the group. There are Claymore specific breach points, so keep an eye out for those while in setup.

Since explosives have AOE damage, pairing him with allies like Verge and Shelter is very effective since they displace enemies and bunch them together.

and is very effective since they displace enemies and bunch them together. Explosives remove cover and deal damage to allies, so be careful when using them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Axiom

Species: Muton

Class: Breaker

Specialities: High damage

Starting weapon: ?

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 9 12 65 40 0 0

Abilities

Smash : Axiom charges to a target and smashes down with both fists. Chance to disorientate, stun, or render unconscious. Higher rage improves the chance to apply a disabling effect.

: Axiom charges to a target and smashes down with both fists. Chance to disorientate, stun, or render unconscious. Higher rage improves the chance to apply a disabling effect. Rage : Higher rage raises the chance of applying disabling effects with melee attacks, but also increases the risk of going berserk. Rage can be increased manually or by taking damage.

: Higher rage raises the chance of applying disabling effects with melee attacks, but also increases the risk of going berserk. Rage can be increased manually or by taking damage. Battering Ram: Burst through a door breach point with a chance to panic nearby enemies. Panic chance increases with rage.

Tips

If enemies like to hide behind cover a lot, Axiom can break it down, leaving foes vulnerable to the rest of your squad.

Torque

Species: Inquisitor

Class: Viper

Specialities: Enemy/ally repositioning, poison

Starting weapon: Submachine gun

Base stats

Health Mobility Aim Will Dodge Crit 8 11 65 40 20 0

Abilities

Bind : Torque wraps up an enemy, dealing damage and preventing them from acting on their turn. Bound enemies cannot be targeted by XCOM for risk of damaging Torque. Free action.

: Torque wraps up an enemy, dealing damage and preventing them from acting on their turn. Bound enemies cannot be targeted by XCOM for risk of damaging Torque. Free action. Tongue Pull : Agent shoots out their tongue to grab a unit and pull them into melee range. Can be used on enemies and allies. Some oversized targets cannot be pulled.

: Agent shoots out their tongue to grab a unit and pull them into melee range. Can be used on enemies and allies. Some oversized targets cannot be pulled. Poison Immunity : Torque is naturally immune to the effects of poison.

: Torque is naturally immune to the effects of poison. Adaptable : Torque can naturally enter through vent breach points.

: Torque can naturally enter through vent breach points. Toxic Greeting : Torque spits a blast of poison at a target. The enemy will remain poisoned for two turns. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank)

: Torque spits a blast of poison at a target. The enemy will remain poisoned for two turns. (Unlock at Deputy Agent rank) Tight Squeeze : Upgrades Bind to deal more damage. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

: Upgrades Bind to deal more damage. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank) Hard Target: Torque gains extra mobility on the first turn of every encounter and a permanent bonus to dodge. (Unlock choice at Field Agent rank)

Tips

Since she’s a snake, she can slither into the vents, giving you a unique entry point. Take her on missions where vents are a breach point.

Use her abilities to immobilise an enemy and poison them. She can also drag them out of cover.

Her abilities synchronise well with the likes of Shelter as locking enemies in place makes her venomous attacks all the more devastating.

Zephyr

Species: Hybrid

Class: Hellion

Specialities: Melee only, close quarters, high mobility

Starting weapon: ?

Base stats

Stats currently unknown.

Abilities

Abilities currently unknown.

Tips

She can only attack at melee range, but if you can trigger her overwatch ability, it does incredibly high damage. Pair her with Torque, Verge, or Shelter to take advantage of this.

XCOM Chimera Squad guide series

Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad agent guide. You should now know a little more about your teammates and how best to use them in missions. Have a look at the rest of our guides to uncover more stuff about the facilities on offer.