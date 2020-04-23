XCOM Chimera Squad assembly: how to make new equipment

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

23rd April 2020 / 8:00PM

One way to upgrade your agents in XCOM Chimera Squad is via the assembly. Here you can invest time and resources into improving their equipment, improving field team ranks, and tons more. It can be daunting to know what to start off with first, so we’ve prepared a table with all the available research.

XCOM Chimera Squad assembly guide

Our XCOM Chimera Squad assembly guide will go over all the upgraded equipment available and the requirements you need to achieve to research them.

XCOM Chimera Squad assembly list

Creating new items for your squad to keep up with the new enemies that will appear during the campaign is vital for their survival. You’ll primarily use Elerium to invest in new tech, which can be found by using the Spec Ops, or completing certain missions or situations on the city map. You do not need to assign an agent for the assembly project to be completed initially, but it may be that there is a requirement for more advanced tech.

While your available upgrades are few initially, you’ll unlock tons more as you progress through the campaign or unlock assembly upgrades. To that end, we’ve created this table that includes all of the research your squad can unlock that we know of so far. It includes the costs, what it unlocks, and all the requirements needed to research the project.

TrainingEffectTimeEleriumPrerequisites
Android PersonnelGrants one Android Tactical Unit
Android units (Supply)		1 day0N/A
Modular AndroidsAgents can equip Android Mods
Ballistic Foam Lining (Supply)
Polymer Sheathing (Supply)
Servoharness Mk.I (Supply)		3 days0Android Personnel
Modular WeaponsAgents can equip Weapon Mods
Expanded Magazine (Supply)
Stock (Supply)
Auto-Loader (Supply)		2 days25Android Personnel
Modular ArmorAgents can equip Armor Mods
Infiltrator Weave (Supply)
Extra Padding (Supply)
Mach Weave (Supply)		2 days25Android Personnel
Weapon OpticsLaser Sight (Supply)
Scope (Supply)		3 days0Modular Weapons
Enhanced
Assault Rifles		Enhanced AR (Supply)6 days55Modular Weapons
Enhanced
Submachine Guns		Enhanced SMG (Supply)6 days55Modular Weapons
Enhanced ShotgunsEnhanced Shotgun (Supply)6 days55Modular Weapons
Enhanced PistolsEnhanced Pistol (Supply)6 days55Modular Weapons
Enhanced ArmorEnhanced Armor Upgrade (Supply)8 days70Modular Armor
Breach ExplosivesCease Fire Bomb (Supply)
Smoke Bomb (Supply)
Flash Bomb (Supply)		4 days0Modular Armor
Breach Tactical EquipmentMedipatch (Supply)
Holo Scanner (Supply)
Target Analyzer (Supply)		4 days0Modular Armor
Improved Field TeamsField Teams can be upgraded
to Rank 2.		3 days25Recruit 1 field team.
Android Personnel
Expert Field TeamsField Teams can be upgraded
to Rank 3.		3 days45Improved
Field Teams

XCOM Chimera Squad training

XCOM Chimera Squad guide series

Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad assembly guide. Now you know more about how to kit your troops with the best stuff. Do check out the rest of our guides below, which includes details on agent builds, as well as other key info.

