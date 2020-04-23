XCOM Chimera Squad training: how to remove scars

There are plenty of ways to upgrade your agents in XCOM Chimera Squad, one of which is via the training facility. Training can either be used to increase the stats of your agents permanently, give them new abilities, or remove scars.

XCOM Chimera Squad training guide

Our XCOM Chimera Squad training guide will go over all the training available and the requirements you need to achieve to execute them.

XCOM Chimera Squad training list

Training is unlocked relatively early on in the game and allows you to assign one member of your team to increase their stats. Initially, you’ll only have basic training that everyone can learn, but as your agents are promoted to better ranks, more training options will be unlocked for them to learn. It’s worth noting that some training options have the same name, but give a squad member a different benefit.

Some training won’t appear on the list to begin with. This is because they are used to remove scars. All scars seem to take two days to be removed and do not take any resources to heal aside from time. Once you’ve got spare capacity in your squad, use the training facility to heal scars while you use other agents to take on missions. Here are all of the currently known training options in XCOM Chimera Squad:

Training Effect gained Time to train Basic Conditioning +2 HP 2 days Unlock Potential Unlocks a perk specific to that agent. 3 days (Requires Special Agent rank) Mental Preparation Remove "Unfocused" scar (Psi) 2 days Heightened Reflexes Remove "Sluggish" scar 2 days Fitness Remove "Hobbled" scar 2 days Resolve Remove "Shell-shocked" scar (Will) 2 days Marksmanship Remove "Blunted" scar (Crit chance) 2 days

