Apex Legends will add Evo armor-only matches during upcoming Battle Armor event

Apex Legends is getting a bit of a shakeup for the end of season four. Starting next Tuesday, April 28th, Respawn Entertainment are adding a two week Battle Armor event taking place on the King’s Canyon map. You’ll drop in with the same tier armor as everyone else and you won’t find new armor as loot, so you’re stuck making the most of what you’ve got. Respawn say the event will evolve over the 14 days it’s active, culminating in Evo armor-only matches.

“During the event rotation only one armor type will be available, and players will drop into the match with it already equipped,” Respawn explain in their announcement. “Players will also drop with a P2020. All armor will be removed from the loot pool, but shield cells and batteries, as well as all the other sweet, sweet loot, will still be available (just not armor).”

The Battle Armor event will start out with everyone in white level 1 armor when it begins next Tuesday but will bump up to new armor ratings every several days. When everyone is stomping around in level 3 purple armor on May 6th, Respawn say they’re expecting to see some pretty drawn-out firefights.

This all culminates in Evo armor-only matches beginning on Saturday, May 9th. “Players have been asking for this since we introduced the concept of Evo Armor, so we’re particularly excited to see how this unfolds,” Respawn say.

Seems like Evo-only matches will put a real emphasis on early kills to upgrade your shields. Folks like me who stealth through other battle royales will emerge in the endgame still sporting a level 1 Evo shield that’s sure to get them out-gunned in the final minutes.

Respawn say that the Battle Armor mode is just one of their plans for tinkering with Apex’s core gameplay. Apparently they have some twists planned for season five when it launches on May 12th.

You can read the full Battle Armor event schedule with times over on Respawn’s website.

We’ve got you covered with a handy guide if you need to know more about Apex Legends armor before the event begins next Tuesday.