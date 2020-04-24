Best PC gaming deals of the week - 24th April 2020

As we prepare to enter another round of lockdown fun times, at least there are still bucketloads of PC gaming deals to help keep us occupied. Indeed, this week’s roundup of best PC gaming deals is (yet another) bumper crop of tasty savings, including the best prices on today’s big releases – XCOM: Chimera Squad and Trials Of Mana – as well as huge discounts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Planet Zoo, Heaven’s Vault and loads more. Whatever you need, your deals herald shall provide.

Game deals

Those of you looking to get XCOM: Chimera Squad for the cheapest price this weekend should head to GamesPlanet or Fanatical, where you can get the game for 55% off compared to Steam and Humble’s 50%, or Green Man Gaming’s 52%. Here’s the link for Fanatical (which also gets you a 5% off your next purchase voucher), and the link for GamesPlanet.

Elsewhere on Gamesplanet this weekend, they’ve also slashed 70% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a whopping 85% off Dark Souls III and 51% off the Deus Ex Collection, which includes four Deus Ex games, including the original’s Game Of The Year edition, Invisible War, The Fall and Human Revolution. What’s more, if you haven’t played Alien Isolation yet, then you can get the Collection edition, which comes with all the DLC, for 78% off (that’s a whole 1% more off than the discount you’ll find over at Fanatical).

If you find yourself in need of a bit of virtual tourism this weekend, then you should head on down to Fanatical, where they’ve roared 22% off Planet Zoo, screamed 76% off Planet Coaster and positively shrieked 76% off the deluxe version of Jurassic World Evolution, which comes with five extra dinos to put in your park.

Elsewhere, Fanatical have still got 22% off Resident Evil 3 and 12% off Doom Eternal, and they’ve just taken 47% off Metro Exodus, too.

If it’s indie platformers you’re after, though, then you’ll be pleased to hear Fanatical have got 45% off Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night, 50% off Trine 4, 37% off Indivisible, and 45% off Horace.

You’ll probably see a lot of deals on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare this weekend as well, following Activision’s free multiplayer weekend. But the best price for Activision’s recent remaster is over at Green Man Gaming, where it’s 31% off right now.

They’ve also got the best price on Trials Of Mana, too, which you can nab for 15% off, and a very tasty 75% off the gold edition of Hitman 2, which includes the both expansions and the executive pack of three unique items. There’s also 79% off Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun if you want to refresh your memory of Mimimi’s style of real-time tactics ahead of their upcoming Desperados III release in June, and finally there’s 58% off Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire‘s Obsidian edition, which includes all three DLC packs, the soundtrack, Cosmo the space pig, a high-res digital map and more. You know, just in case you need another giant RPG to sink your teeth into during the extended lockdown period.

If it’s the first Pillars Of Eternity you want, then get thee to GOG, where the standard Hero edition is 40% off and the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink Definitive Edition is 50% off.

There’s also 30% off Heaven’s Vault this weekend, which is probably the first time I’ve seen Inkle’s latest game go on sale (plus 50% off its excellent soundtrack), as well as 50% off the excellent Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech, 50% off Tyranny, and loads of great deals on the recent batch of Shadowrun games, including 74% off Returns, 74% off Dragonfall’s Director’s Cut, and 75% off Hong Kong’s Extended Edition.

It’s also a good time to dip your toes into The Surge if you haven’t already, as there’s 66% off the original game this weekend, and 50% off last year’s The Surge 2. There’s also 33% off Greedfall and 50% off Pathfinder: Kingmaker this weekend, plus 60% off Outward if you’re in need of yet another chunky RPG.

Finally, The Sims 4 continues to be 75% off over on Humble, and their wider Sims 4 franchise sale means you can also get between 25-50% off loads of its expansion packs, too, including Seasons, Island Living, City Living, Parenthood and Get To Work, plus loads more.

Humble have got a good Rockstar publisher sale going on right now as well, with highlights including 70% off LA Noire‘s complete edition, 65% off Bully and 65% off Max Payne.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!