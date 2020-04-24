Looks like pets are on the way to Fallout 76

The dog companions in Fallout games are iconic. Dogmeat? A hero. Rex? The best boy. I was surprised Fallout 76 never put in any sort of dog friend to help you out, but now I see Bethesda were just taking their time getting round to it. In a Q&A on Reddit yesterday, a couple of developers teased some of the stuff coming to the wastelands of Appalachia, and it looks like pets might well be on their way.

“Now that we have our companions system in the game, we are looking to add pets as well,” said project lead, Jeff Gardiner.

So I may have jumped the gun assuming these pets are going to be dogs, but come on, it’s Fallout. There has to be dogs.

Pets aren’t the only notable thing to come from the Q&A, though. When asked if we’d ever see story DLC about Fallout’s old factions, the Enclave and the Brotherhood Of Steel, Gardiner teased: “Let’s just say the Brotherhood is now watching the wasteland of West Virginia very closely…”

There’s also a new Mole Miner NPC scheduled to arrive in the May update, plans to introduce Perk loadouts, and a kind of “looking for group” feature coming this summer as well.

As for the stuff that seems more like ‘potential’ ideas rather than concrete plans at the moment, the developers say they might explore more Mothman cult lore. On top of that, it’s possible we’ll get to venture out into regions beyond Appalachia at some point. “Stay tuned,” says Gardiner.

He also said they’re working on a content roadmap that should be released “very soon” to give players an idea of what’s coming over the next year, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

In the meantime, check out the Q&A for yourself over on the Fallout 76 subreddit.

Nate wrote some good words about the game’s latest new additions in his Fallout 76 Wastelanders review. He reckons the arrival of more pretend humans to Appalachia “has made it easier to appreciate the real humans that live there.”

Fallout 76’s cannibals would tend to agree.