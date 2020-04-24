Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

24th April 2020 / 1:00PM

The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is a rare ‘double bubble’ variant and is made up of 34 answers.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last weeks’s rithmetic foxers:

26 + 123 * 1 = 149 (defoxing team: Dr. Breen, Stugle, Gothnak, WildebeestGames, phuzz, phlebas)

(6 + 5 * 5) * 3 = 93 (defoxing team: Rorschach617, Gothnak, Mrs. Gothnak, Dr. Breen, phuzz)

20 * 6 / 5 / 4 + 30 + 119 = 155 or  20 – 6 + 5 + 4 * 39 – 119 = 56 (defoxing team: Gothnak, Dr. Breen, mrpier, Rorschach617, phuzz, unacom)

Tim Stone

