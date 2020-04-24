XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops: how to unlock all spec ops

Very early on in XCOM Chimera Squad, you’ll get the ability to send an agent on a spec ops assignment. When they’re finished, you’ll get a small bonus that can help your squad.

Our XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops guide will list all of the spec ops available to you and your agents. This includes the time needed to execute them, what you get for doing them, and the requirements needed to unlock them.

XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops list

Spec ops are unlocked relatively early on in XCOM Chimera Squad. You can assign an agent to tackle one of the spec ops options and when enough days have passed, you’ll get a bonus.

Initially you’ll only be able to use spec ops to gain new resources, but by fulfilling certain conditions you can unlock more options that can help with the city unrest. Here are all the currently known spec ops.

Spec Ops Effect gained Time to complete Requirements Glad Handing 85 credits 3 days N/A Legwork 65 Intel 3 days N/A Elerium Sting 25 Elerium 3 days N/A Humanitarian Aid Reduce unrest in all districts by 1 5 days

(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.) 1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.

1x Security Field Team at Rank 2 Recruitment Drive 1x Field Team 5 days

(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.) 1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.

1x Security Field Team at Rank 2 Sanctioned Cooperation The next item you buy in the Scavenger Market is free. 5 days

(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.) 1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.

1x Security Field Team at Rank 2 Crisis Management Reduce City Anarchy by 3 5 days

(1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.) 1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher.

