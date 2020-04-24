XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops: how to unlock all spec ops
All the spec ops explained
Very early on in XCOM Chimera Squad, you’ll get the ability to send an agent on a spec ops assignment. When they’re finished, you’ll get a small bonus that can help your squad.
Our XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops guide will list all of the spec ops available to you and your agents. This includes the time needed to execute them, what you get for doing them, and the requirements needed to unlock them.
XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops list
Spec ops are unlocked relatively early on in XCOM Chimera Squad. You can assign an agent to tackle one of the spec ops options and when enough days have passed, you’ll get a bonus.
Initially you’ll only be able to use spec ops to gain new resources, but by fulfilling certain conditions you can unlock more options that can help with the city unrest. Here are all the currently known spec ops.
|Spec Ops
|Effect gained
|Time to complete
|Requirements
|Glad Handing
|85 credits
|3 days
|N/A
|Legwork
|65 Intel
|3 days
|N/A
|Elerium Sting
|25 Elerium
|3 days
|N/A
|Humanitarian Aid
|Reduce unrest in all districts by 1
|5 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)
|1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
|Recruitment Drive
|1x Field Team
|5 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)
|1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
|Sanctioned Cooperation
|The next item you buy in the Scavenger Market is free.
|5 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)
|1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
|Crisis Management
|Reduce City Anarchy by 3
|5 days
(1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)
|1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher.
XCOM Chimera Squad guide series
Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops guide. Now you know more about all the extra activities that your agents can do to benefit the squad as a whole. Do check out the rest of our guides below, which includes details on agent builds, as well as other key info.
- XCOM Chimera Squad guide: Our main guide with tips and tricks for XCOM Chimera Squad.
- XCOM Chimera Squad agent builds: Learn about all 11 agents and the best builds for each one.
- XCOM Chimera Squad assembly: Learn about all of the unlockable tech and how much it costs.
- XCOM Chimera Squad training: Teach all your recruits abilities in the training facility.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement