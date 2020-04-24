Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops: how to unlock all spec ops

All the spec ops explained

24th April 2020

Very early on in XCOM Chimera Squad, you’ll get the ability to send an agent on a spec ops assignment. When they’re finished, you’ll get a small bonus that can help your squad.

Our XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops guide will list all of the spec ops available to you and your agents. This includes the time needed to execute them, what you get for doing them, and the requirements needed to unlock them.

XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops list

Spec ops are unlocked relatively early on in XCOM Chimera Squad. You can assign an agent to tackle one of the spec ops options and when enough days have passed, you’ll get a bonus.

Initially you’ll only be able to use spec ops to gain new resources, but by fulfilling certain conditions you can unlock more options that can help with the city unrest. Here are all the currently known spec ops.

Spec OpsEffect gainedTime to completeRequirements
Glad Handing85 credits3 daysN/A
Legwork65 Intel3 daysN/A
Elerium Sting25 Elerium3 daysN/A
Humanitarian AidReduce unrest in all districts by 15 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)		1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
Recruitment Drive1x Field Team5 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)		1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
Sanctioned CooperationThe next item you buy in the Scavenger Market is free.5 days
(1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)		1x Special Agent ranked agent or higher.
1x Security Field Team at Rank 2
Crisis ManagementReduce City Anarchy by 35 days
(1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher assigned.)		1x Senior Agent ranked agent or higher.

XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops

Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops guide. Now you know more about all the extra activities that your agents can do to benefit the squad as a whole. Do check out the rest of our guides below, which includes details on agent builds, as well as other key info.

