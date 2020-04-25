Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th April 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post

Hello again! WAPWPAPAPPWA returns after a week away, making me doubly curious. Now not only is the future a mystery to me, the past is unknown too. The perils of taking a week off…!

What are you playing this weekend? Or what did you play last weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

Alice is away. Happy hols, Alice!

Alice L

This weekend I’ll be playing some Animal Crossing, Hitman 2, and Itta. I also need to do some IRL weeding, but unfortunately won’t make any money off of that like I will in Animal Crossing.

Alice0

Though Destiny 2’s latest event is another disappointment in a disappointing season, I do want to get its chunky minigun. You’ll find me grinding bounties for that, ugh. And I can’t remember why I didn’t finish Tales From Off-Peak City after its Humble Choice debut, but with the plain ol’ Steam launch coming up I’m reminded oh heck yes I adore Cosmo D’s games.

Colm

Given that I have a little less time on my hands now – what with the whole recent gainful employment thing – I haven’t had the chance to enjoy as much government-sanctioned, daily outside time as I’d like. That’s why I spent far too much money on eBay and bought lockdown’s hottest item: Ring Fit Adventure. I’m bringing the outside to the inside! I’ve struggled with the going to the gym part of gym memberships before, so I’m looking forward to getting my money back when I flog it two weeks time. Until then, it’s crunching time… or whatever you do in the game. I think there’s a dragon in it for some reason.

Dave

I’ve been putting plenty of time into XCOM: Chimera Squad and I have to say I’m enjoying it a fair bit. Did hit a major roadblock yesterday, which needed some Animal Crossing based therapy, but I’ve overall had a good time playing XCOM. Aside from that, there is a Pokémon Go Community Day that I will be doing, as well as probably some Predator-based shenanigans.

Graham

What I want to play is Industries Of Titan, because sinking into a citybuilder – even one set on a failed, grime covered civilisation on another planet – is appealing. What I’ll probably end up playing instead is Spelunky, because I’ve fallen hard again for the daily, and once that’s done for the day you may as well do ten or fifteen runs in the regular mode, too.

Imogen

Venturing into the weird wild west on Saturday for the next session of a Deadlands tabletop adventure. Short of that, I might have another crack at Dark Souls 3. I’ve been watching a lot of Dark Souls speedruns recently and it’s given me the itch.

Katharine

I’ll be taking turns with a bunch of different games this weekend, starting with some XCOM: Chimera Squad before moving on to a bit of Predator: Hunting Grounds for some RPS multiplayer fun times. I also started In Other Waters last week, so I’ll hopefully be able to play a bit more of that as well in between watering my plants and digging up fossils in Animal Crossing. Will there be time for some Final Fantasy VII Remake as well? Probably! It’s not like I’ve got anything better to do.

Matt

I’ll be betraying my friends in Project Winter, seen as there’s a free weekend on. Yes, we need to head outside and fix the generator. Just us two. Right now. It’s important.

Matthew

I’ve been churning through Gears Tactics this week, so will continue the strategic theme with some XCOM. (Ah, who am I kidding: it’ll probably be another weekend of mainlining old sitcoms on Now TV.)

Nate

Nate has been fired.

Ollie

Despite being up to my eyeballs in Valorant right now, I’m still determined to carve out a little time this weekend to play some Industries Of Titan. I’ve been dying to try it since its announcement way back in 2017, and it’s pretty much entirely because I like the idea of going into buildings so you can place more buildings.

Sin

iono. Might move from my swamp shack to a fledgling faction camp in Cataclysm. Or start a game of Jagged Alliance 2. I will definitely continue re-watching Rome, which is even better than I remember. Atia is wonderfully awful and Mark Antony could make me straight. Watch Rome.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Apex Legends will add Evo armor-only matches during upcoming Battle Armor event

1

This Minecraft map attempts to simulate social distancing during a pandemic

6

The butcher is back in this new The Witcher custom story

11

Story game celebration LudoNarraCon kicks off today

5

Latest articles

Apex Legends will add Evo armor-only matches during upcoming Battle Armor event

1

This Minecraft map attempts to simulate social distancing during a pandemic

6

The butcher is back in this new The Witcher custom story

11

Story game celebration LudoNarraCon kicks off today

5