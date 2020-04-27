Wot I Think: Cloudpunk

Developer: Ion Lands

Publisher: Ion Lands, Maple Whispering Ltd Release: Out now

On: Windows

From: Steam

Price:£17/€20/$20

Cloudpunk could have been a lot of things, many of them disappointing. It could have taken itself far too seriously. It could have been far too lightweight or by-the-numbers. It could have been a miserably realistic sisyphean chore. If I wanted to be cruel, I’d say it could have been a lot more than it is, too. But that’s not because I think it’s not good enough. It’s because Cloudpunk is such an enjoyable place to visit that the idea of more of it is very tempting.

The city is the star. Again, that’s not to criticise the characters or story. You play as Rania, a young woman who’s just arrived in Nivalis, the one megacity in a far, far future, to work as a delivery driver for an illicit organisation called Cloudpunk. You’ll drive your flying car around the city, taking orders remotely from a man referred to as Control. It’s really as simple as driving from A to B for the most part. You’ll park your cab and head off on foot to collect each package, then head back, and fly off to your destination.

There are lifts and horizontal transport pads staffed by little operator robots (I assume), and they move about whether you’re using them or not. Nivalis is constantly moving. When you’re driving above it the foot traffic goes on. When you’re walking, the trains shunt by, the advertising blimps drift along, and occasionally police hovercars will rush overhead. It’s an absolutely marvellous place, and a joy to wander around even if there aren’t all that many ways to interact with it.

There’s more than just the story jobs. The whole city (minus some areas that are restricted to residents in general within the fiction, although you briefly visit several) is open to you. Though the highways give a speed boost and there are regular traffic routes, there’s nothing stopping you taking shortcuts or flying between or through back alleys and over rooftops, or under bridges, or often both. There’s a feeling too that the city is absolutely enormous beyond the level you’re able to reach as a mostly regular person. Anywhere you can park will have places to buy food and cosmetic items, as well as a handful of other items, and bits of junk lying about on the street. Some of these can be used to repair lifts, opening up another little pedestrian area or convenient shortcut, while others are used in the one-off side jobs you can pick up by talking to certain NPCs.

A photo tour would be wonderful, although slightly tricky as the free camera mode only works when you’re stationary. But I’ve not even explored much, which now that I think of it is surprising. I invariably run off into the hills in most games, but in Cloudpunk I’ve gone straight after the next delivery, after the next conversation with the next person. The story has got me curious, which is impressive given that the city is such a draw.

That story isn’t outstanding, but it’s been interesting enough to keep me invested. Tonally, it charts a narrow and difficult course between depicting a cruel hypercapitalist future, and being a place that’s enjoyable to inhabit. Story characters tend to have sad stories, but a lot of one-off side characters are there just for a gentle joke. There’s even a hint of Douglas Adams, with a few explicit (if niche) references to the Hitchhiker books, and one job in particular about a tower full of androids that poked a bit of fun at bureaucracy while layering in some jokes about robot logic.

Cloudpunk doesn’t fall short on sci fi credentials either. I particularly like how androids are portrayed. It becomes clear that they get a raw deal and are discriminated against, but in a way that assimilated populations are. They’re not segregated and overtly oppressed as they typically are in such works. Instead, they’re technically given some rights, but are still disadvantaged, exploited, and patronised to ensure an uneven playing field. There’s also a particularly cool sci-fi virus, Pallid 3.0, whose effects offer exactly the right kind of semi-plausibility that the genre needs. Even Deus Ex scored no points here, with its generic plague just sort of vaguely draining and killing victims, where Cloudpunk puts them through an imaginative horror.

Still though. I’m struggling a bit to get across that Cloudpunk is a sort of limited game while also being very impressive. Perhaps I should say what it does wrong? Well, there are no graphics options for one, and loading times are a bit poor. I had no trouble running it, but it does run pretty hot on my PC.

It feels unappreciative to wish that there could be even more of it, but it’s like that perfect cup of tea. You’ll always want another one.