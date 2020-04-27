Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Have You Played... Playne?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

27th April 2020 / 7:30AM

Playne is a meditation tool. You’re supposed to open it up once a day, meditate for at least ten minutes, and watch as a forest grows around you over the weeks and months that you manage to keep up the habit. I don’t use it anymore, but it was the springboard to me meditating a few times a week.

I stopped bothering with Playne because it’s too much of a faff to boot up all the time, and because my hideous gamer chair does not inspire mental tranquillity. You’re also supposed to click your mouse button every time you have a thought, and for me that made it more difficult to deal with that tricky part of meditating where you admonish yourself for not doing it properly. You can just not click, of course.

I think I’ve been at it long enough now to see some of the benefits. Just knowing it’s possible for me to (sometimes, briefly) reach a peaceful state of mind is comforting. The more I meditate, the more it feels like some of that mentality seeps into the anxious background hum of being. It’s a good way of separating the work day from my evenings, too, especially now that I work and play and sleep in the same room.

Turns out the meditation nuts were onto something. Give it a whirl, why not.

Matt Cox

