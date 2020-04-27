Instead of WWE 2K21, wrestling fans are getting arcade action in WWE 2K Battlegrounds this year

There’s no proper WWE 2K game coming this year, which isn’t too surprising after the rough landing that WWE 2K20 had last year. Instead, 2K have announced something that seems, or at least looks, quite different. Enter stage left WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a game which sounds like a wrestling battle royale but probably is not. All we’ve seen so far is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson throwing John Cena to a crocodile—or is it an alligator—and a bunch of ladies going Super Saiyan.

WWE Battlegrounds is “a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves,” say 2K in their announcement. That is, ah, pretty much all that 2K have to say about this year’s non-standard WWE game aside from the fact that they want both “casual gamers” and “passionate fans” to enjoy it.

I’ll try not to stoop to ragging on the character designs here as wrestling is assuredly not my ring. Those gents do look a bit uncanny, though I see the cartoon-y massive head style they’re going for. The ladies are even odder, looking like they might feel more at home in The Shire than the wrestling ring. Ah, I’ve gone and done it. I’m sorry. Saber Interactive also made NBA 2K Playgrounds, which has a similar giant head style, for what it’s worth.

As for the future of WWE 2K proper, a new mainline game won’t be coming this year. 2K say that they’ve heard all the feedback on WWE 2K20’s launch and “we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun.” They’re pushing the next WWE 2K simulation back to next year. Hopefully that means fewer horrifying physics glitches next time.

For just slightly more information, you can check out 2K’s announcement. WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release in autumn 2020.