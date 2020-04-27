Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

XCOM Chimera Squad console commands: how to enter cheats

How to enable god mode

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

27th April 2020 / 2:17PM

Featured post XCOM Chimera Squad console commands

I warn you now that these XCOM Chimera Squad cheats will likely ruin the game for you, whether it is the challenge of running your own team with limited resources, or even the challenge of each and every mission being nullified because your agents are all invisible gods. Enter at your own risk.

Our XCOM Chimera Squad cheats guide will give you the steps to access the console commands, as well as some of the cheat codes you’ll probably find the most useful. It is worth repeating that these cheats will likely ruin the game for you if you’ve not already completed the main campaign at least once, so use them only if you’re comfortable with that.

How to access the XCOM Chimera Squad console commands

XCOM Chimera Squad allows for players to cheat using console commands. You’ll need to be able to access the console in order to enter the cheats. Accessing the console commands doesn’t seem to lock you out of Steam achievements, but closer inspection will ensure people will know when you’ve been cheating. If you don’t particularly care about this or wish to use the console commands to help with modding, here are the steps you need to take to access the console:

  1. Right click XCOM Chimera Squad in Steam, hover over manage files, and left click browse local files.
  2. Open the “Binaries” folder, then “Win64”.
  3. Right click “xcom.exe” and click “create shortcut”.
  4. Right click the shortcut and click properties
  5. At the end of the “target” field, add the following: -allowconsole
  6. Click apply.

You may have seen elsewhere that setting the launch options in Steam is an alternative option for enabling console commands. I have tried it and setting launch options in Steam does not work. The only confirmed method is by following the above. You’ll know when the console commands are enabled when the main menu has a lot of extra options displayed on screen.

For those outside of the US, you will need to do an additional step as your keyboard settings do not allow for the tilde key to be pressed. To do this in Windows 10, you will need to do the following:

  1. Search “language” in the search bar and click language settings.
  2. Add “English US” as a preferred language
  3. Click “Choose an input method to always use as a default”
  4. Select “English US” in the top dropdown.

XCOM Chimera Squad cheats

Once you’ve enabled XCOM Chimer’a Squad’s console commands, head into a game and press the tilde (˜) key. You can then enter one of the following cheats to gain an effect. Note that these are just some examples of the console commands, as there are a ton more that have positive and negative effects, but these are the ones we reckon you’d be most interested in:

Cheat effectConsole command
Skip enemy turnsskipai
Kill all AI (including capture targets)killallais
Ghost Modeghost
God Modegod
Give 500 experience to [Character Name]GiveXP [Character Name] 500
Give 100 creditsGiveResource credits 100
Give 200 EleriumGiveResource elerium 200
Give 1500 IntelGiveResource intel 1500
Give 10 medikitsGiveItem Medikit 10
Give 20 Venom RoundsGiveItem VenomRounds 20
Give 10 Superior ScopesGiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10
Give 10 Superior Expanded MagazinesGiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10
Give 10 Superior StocksGiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10

XCOM Chimera Squad console commands

XCOM Chimera Squad guide series

Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad console commands guide. You are now free to do whatever you wish with console commands, though I’ll try not to judge too much if you use them to cheat through the game. If you wish to play the game as it was intended, please do check out the rest of our guides below, which includes details on agent builds, as well as other key info.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - XCOM: Chimera Squad

Order, order

147

XCOM Chimera Squad weapons: how to craft in the assembly

How to upgrade your agent's equipment

XCOM Chimera Squad spec ops: how to unlock all spec ops

All the spec ops explained

XCOM Chimera Squad agent builds: every squad member's role explained

How to pair agent abilities

Latest articles

Take a look at the aggressive pirates of Runeterra's Bilgewater expansion

Restore Deus Ex: Human Revolution's golden glow in the Director's Cut with this mod

1

Instead of WWE 2K21, wrestling fans are getting arcade action in WWE 2K Battlegrounds this year

6

XCOM Chimera Squad weapons: how to craft in the assembly

How to upgrade your agent's equipment