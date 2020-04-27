XCOM Chimera Squad console commands: how to enter cheats

I warn you now that these XCOM Chimera Squad cheats will likely ruin the game for you, whether it is the challenge of running your own team with limited resources, or even the challenge of each and every mission being nullified because your agents are all invisible gods. Enter at your own risk.



Our XCOM Chimera Squad cheats guide will give you the steps to access the console commands, as well as some of the cheat codes you’ll probably find the most useful. It is worth repeating that these cheats will likely ruin the game for you if you’ve not already completed the main campaign at least once, so use them only if you’re comfortable with that.

How to access the XCOM Chimera Squad console commands

XCOM Chimera Squad allows for players to cheat using console commands. You’ll need to be able to access the console in order to enter the cheats. Accessing the console commands doesn’t seem to lock you out of Steam achievements, but closer inspection will ensure people will know when you’ve been cheating. If you don’t particularly care about this or wish to use the console commands to help with modding, here are the steps you need to take to access the console:

Right click XCOM Chimera Squad in Steam, hover over manage files, and left click browse local files. Open the “Binaries” folder, then “Win64”. Right click “xcom.exe” and click “create shortcut”. Right click the shortcut and click properties At the end of the “target” field, add the following: -allowconsole Click apply.

You may have seen elsewhere that setting the launch options in Steam is an alternative option for enabling console commands. I have tried it and setting launch options in Steam does not work. The only confirmed method is by following the above. You’ll know when the console commands are enabled when the main menu has a lot of extra options displayed on screen.

For those outside of the US, you will need to do an additional step as your keyboard settings do not allow for the tilde key to be pressed. To do this in Windows 10, you will need to do the following:

Search “language” in the search bar and click language settings. Add “English US” as a preferred language Click “Choose an input method to always use as a default” Select “English US” in the top dropdown.

XCOM Chimera Squad cheats

Once you’ve enabled XCOM Chimer’a Squad’s console commands, head into a game and press the tilde (˜) key. You can then enter one of the following cheats to gain an effect. Note that these are just some examples of the console commands, as there are a ton more that have positive and negative effects, but these are the ones we reckon you’d be most interested in:

Cheat effect Console command Skip enemy turns skipai Kill all AI (including capture targets) killallais Ghost Mode ghost God Mode god Give 500 experience to [Character Name] GiveXP [Character Name] 500 Give 100 credits GiveResource credits 100 Give 200 Elerium GiveResource elerium 200 Give 1500 Intel GiveResource intel 1500 Give 10 medikits GiveItem Medikit 10 Give 20 Venom Rounds GiveItem VenomRounds 20 Give 10 Superior Scopes GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 Give 10 Superior Expanded Magazines GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 Give 10 Superior Stocks GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10

XCOM Chimera Squad guide series

Thanks for reading our XCOM Chimera Squad console commands guide. You are now free to do whatever you wish with console commands, though I’ll try not to judge too much if you use them to cheat through the game. If you wish to play the game as it was intended, please do check out the rest of our guides below, which includes details on agent builds, as well as other key info.