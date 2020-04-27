XCOM Chimera Squad weapons: how to craft in the assembly

One way to upgrade your agents in XCOM Chimera Squad is via the assembly. Here you can invest time and resources into improving their equipment, improving field team ranks, and tons more. It can be daunting to know what to start off with first, so we’ve prepared a table with all the available research.

XCOM Chimera Squad weapons guide

Our XCOM Chimera Squad weapons guide will go over all the upgraded weapons and armour available to make in the assembly and the requirements you need to achieve to research them.

XCOM Chimera Squad assembly list

Creating new items for your squad to keep up with the new enemies that will appear during the campaign is vital for their survival. You’ll primarily use Elerium to invest in new tech, which can be found by using the Spec Ops, or completing certain missions or situations on the city map. You do not need to assign an agent for the assembly project to be completed initially, but it may be that there is a requirement for more advanced tech.

While your available upgrades are few initially, you’ll unlock tons more as you progress through the campaign or unlock assembly upgrades. To that end, we’ve created this table that includes all of the research your squad can unlock that we know of so far. It includes the costs, what it unlocks, and all the requirements needed to research the project.

Training Effect Time Elerium Prerequisites Android Personnel Grants one Android Tactical Unit

Android units (Supply) 1 day 0 N/A Modular Androids Agents can equip Android Mods

Ballistic Foam Lining (Supply)

Polymer Sheathing (Supply)

Servoharness Mk.I (Supply) 3 days 0 Android Personnel Enhanced Android Processing Lidar Mk I (Supply)

Quadcore CPU (Supply)

Tactical ASIC Mk I (Supply) 2 days 0 Modular Androids Perfected Android Mechanics Impact Gel Lining (Supply)

Titanium Sheathing (Supply)

Servoharness Mk II (Supply) 4 days 0 Enhanced Android Processing Perfected Android Processing Lidar Mk II (Supply)

Octacore CPU (Supply)

Tactical ASIC Mk II (Supply) 4 days 0 Enhanced Android Processing Modular Weapons Agents can equip Weapon Mods

Expanded Magazine (Supply)

Stock (Supply)

Auto-Loader (Supply) 2 days 25 Android Personnel Modular Armor Agents can equip Armor Mods

Infiltrator Weave (Supply)

Extra Padding (Supply)

Mach Weave (Supply) 2 days 25 Android Personnel Weapon Optics Laser Sight (Supply)

Scope (Supply) 3 days 0 Modular Weapons Enhanced Assault Rifles Enhanced AR (Supply) 6 days 55 Modular Weapons Mastercrafted Assault Rifles Mastercrafted AR (Supply) 12 days 90 Enhanced Assault Rifles Enhanced Submachine Guns Enhanced SMG (Supply) 6 days 55 Modular Weapons Mastercrafted Submachine Guns Mastercrafted SMG (Supply) 12 days 100 Enhanced Submachine Guns Enhanced Shotguns Enhanced Shotgun (Supply) 6 days 55 Modular Weapons Mastercrafted Shotguns Mastercrafted Shotgun (Supply) 12 days 90 Enhanced Shotguns Enhanced Pistols Enhanced Pistol (Supply) 6 days 55 Modular Weapons Mastercrafted Pistols Mastercrafted Pistol (Supply) 12 days 90 Enhanced Pistols Enhanced Armor Enhanced Armor Upgrade (Supply) 8 days 70 Modular Armor Breach Explosives Cease Fire Bomb (Supply)

Smoke Bomb (Supply)

Flash Bomb (Supply) 4 days 0 Modular Armor Breach Tactical Equipment Medipatch (Supply)

Holo Scanner (Supply)

Target Analyzer (Supply) 4 days 0 Modular Armor Mastercrafted Armor Mastercrafted Armor Upgrade (Supply) 15 days 125 Enhanced Armor Improved Medikits Upgrade all Medikits to Nanomedikits 2 days 0 Enhanced Armor Improved Field Teams Field Teams can be upgraded

to Rank 2. 3 days 25 Recruit 1 field team.

Android Personnel Expert Field Teams Field Teams can be upgraded

to Rank 3. 6 days 45 Improved Field Teams Improved Assembly Allows two agents to be assigned to Assembly duty. 5 days 40 Expert Field Teams

Build a rank three Technology Field Team.

Improved Training Allows two agents to be assigned to Training duty. 5 days 30 Expert Field Teams

Build a rank three Finance Field Team. Improved Spec Ops Allows two agents to be assigned to Spec Ops duty. 5 days 30 Expert Field Teams

Build a rank three Security Field Team.

Gray Phoenix Equipment Overdrive Serum (Supply)

Hellweave (Supply)

Regen Weave (Supply) 6 days 0 Complete Gray Phoenix investigation Gray Phoenix Poison Gear Gas Grenade (Supply)

Venom Rounds (Supply) 5 days 0 Complete Gray Phoenix investigation Progeny Equipment Talon Rounds (Supply)

Relocation Disc (Supply)

Mindshield (Supply) 6 days 0 Complete Progeny Investigation Progeny Psi Grenades Turncoat Grenade (Supply)

Lift Grenade (Supply) 5 days 0 Complete Progeny Investigation Sacred Coil Equipment Bubble Grenade (Supply)

Bubble Weave (Supply)

Kinetic Screen (Supply) 6 days 0 Complete Sacred Coil Investigation Sacred Coil Fire Gear Incendiary Grenade (Supply)

Dragon Rounds (Supply) 5 days 0 Complete Sacred Coil Investigation

