Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Gears Tactics is out now with a chainsawing take on XCOM

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th April 2020 / 3:00PM

An XCOM-style squad tactics game spun off from Gears Of War isn’t a game I’d expect to be particularly good, but Gears Tactics launched today and what I hear is: it is particularly good. Our Nate was dead impressed, declaring in his Gears Tactics review that “it’s good to the extent where, as risky as it is to say such a thing, I’d argue it sets the new gold standard for turn-based tactics.” Huh! Now it’s out and we can all see for ourselves.

Made by Splash Damage and The Coalition, Gears Tactics turns the third-person cover shooter into a top-down tactical squad game. The end result is enough like XCOM that I can skip a lot of explanation that it’s a lot like XCOM but with the chainsaws, cusses, and spectacle of Gears Of War (or just “Gears”, as it’s officially named these days?).

Matthew had plenty of praise in his video review too:

I’m still slightly surprised but evidence is mounting that the game’s good.

“Perhaps the fact that nobody had any expectations for Gears Tactics has worked in its favour,” Nate said. “Its designers were free to pick and choose from the classic squad tactics toolkit, as they had no community to alienate, and no features to include out of a sense of duty to tradition.”

Gears Tactics is out now on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £50/$60/€77. Some real exchange rate horror there. Alternatively, Gears Tactics is available through Xbox Game Pass For PC, Microsoft’s £4/month subscription service. It sure does seem like Microsoft want people to subscribe to Game Pass rather than ever buy their games at launch.

Disclosure: I have a pal at Splash Damage. No idea if he’s worked on this so, well, that’s how good of a pal I am. But who talks about work?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Gears Tactics

Top gear

90

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Gears Of War studio head is joining Blizzard to oversee Diablo

17

Here's all the news and trailers from the Game Awards

11

Latest articles

Oculus Quest review: a better buy than the Rift S?

Quest for perfection

4

Premature Evaluation: Drug Dealer Simulator

Stay in school, kids

4

Offworld Trading Company devs launching Old World into early access in May

2

Fire up your removal van, Moving Out launches today

1