Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced, starring burly beardy Vikings

Following a curious build-up through a livestreamed drawing, Ubisoft today announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This time, Vikings seem to be the stars of the sandbox murder simulator. For now, all Ubisoft have to show is a seven-hour drawing and all they have to say is mutterings about the lads coming “to conquer a new land” and that. We’ll learn more tomorrow when a trailer arrives.

Ubisoft say the cinematic trailer will come at 4pm tomorrow (that’s 8am Pacific). Their formal press release reveals nothing of note, saying simply (and only) that “the game will take place during the age of Vikings.” But going by the cool on the axe on yon lad’s axe, we are playing a Viking Assassin? Unless it’s another… ah, no point speculating for now.



The drawing stream was actually pretty fun to have on in the background across the day, with big surprises popping in as WHAM now there’s the sea on one side then WHOOMPF the magnificent castle is now in ruins and WONK look at all those ships but ZWAPF which era is this fella’s armour from and KWANGO is this anachronistic castle a mistake or a hint that Ragnarok has come and time’s gone topsy-turvy? Turned out to be a fun guessing game.

Here’s an uncropped look at the finished picture by Bosslogic:

Ubisoft have slowed their pace on the series, having previously hit a seven-year run with at least one new Assassin’s Creed every year. The last main entry was 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, doing murders across Ancient Greece – and meeting some impressively giant women in the mythological DLC. We declared it one of the best action games, and Alice Bee’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review handed out measured praise:

“Basically, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a very good Assassin’s Creed game. Which is what we were all expecting, wasn’t it? Except this one lets me ignore all that and roleplay as a big buff Greek neighbourhood hero. I’m alright with that.”

But how do you feel about roleplaying as a big buff Viking?