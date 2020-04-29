Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced, starring burly beardy Vikings

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

29th April 2020 / 9:15PM

Following a curious build-up through a livestreamed drawing, Ubisoft today announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This time, Vikings seem to be the stars of the sandbox murder simulator. For now, all Ubisoft have to show is a seven-hour drawing and all they have to say is mutterings about the lads coming “to conquer a new land” and that. We’ll learn more tomorrow when a trailer arrives.

Ubisoft say the cinematic trailer will come at 4pm tomorrow (that’s 8am Pacific). Their formal press release reveals nothing of note, saying simply (and only) that “the game will take place during the age of Vikings.” But going by the cool on the axe on yon lad’s axe, we are playing a Viking Assassin? Unless it’s another… ah, no point speculating for now.

The drawing stream was actually pretty fun to have on in the background across the day, with big surprises popping in as WHAM now there’s the sea on one side then WHOOMPF the magnificent castle is now in ruins and WONK look at all those ships but ZWAPF which era is this fella’s armour from and KWANGO is this anachronistic castle a mistake or a hint that Ragnarok has come and time’s gone topsy-turvy? Turned out to be a fun guessing game.

Here’s an uncropped look at the finished picture by Bosslogic:

Ubisoft have slowed their pace on the series, having previously hit a seven-year run with at least one new Assassin’s Creed every year. The last main entry was 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, doing murders across Ancient Greece – and meeting some impressively giant women in the mythological DLC. We declared it one of the best action games, and Alice Bee’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review handed out measured praise:

“Basically, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a very good Assassin’s Creed game. Which is what we were all expecting, wasn’t it? Except this one lets me ignore all that and roleplay as a big buff Greek neighbourhood hero. I’m alright with that.”

But how do you feel about roleplaying as a big buff Viking?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Revelations my ass

88

Watch the next Assassin's Creed revealed here live through a drawing

25

Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds historian-friendly, combat-free Discovery Tour

9

Free and paid episodic adventures will expand Assassin's Creed Odyssey after launch

37

Latest articles

Stone age farmlife sim Roots Of Pacha announced for next year

The Elder Scrolls Online's next expansion is delayed but only by a week

Techland's cancelled game Hellraid is being resurrected as Dying Light DLC

3

Deep Rock Galactic emerges from early access in May

3