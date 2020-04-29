Fallout 76 armor guide: best armor, how outfits work

Armor in Fallout 76 can be made and repaired using scrap. With irradiated creatures and other players trying to kill you around every corner, you’ll want some protection from damage. Luckily there are also plenty of unattended items lying around that are yours for the taking. It’s worth grabbing a ton of scrap to repair armour.

Fallout 76 armor guide

Equipment works slightly differently in Fallout 76 compared to other Fallout games, as the mostly cosmetic outfits are equipped over the top of armour, which increases your defences and resistances. This Fallout 76 armor guide will go over the best armour you can find in the game, details about which outfits have some useful perks, and which armour pieces you should be crafting.

How outfits work in Fallout 76

Your character can wear three layers of clothing. The base layer is basic clothing like the Fallout 76 jumpsuit. It also includes hats, glasses or goggles, and anything that covers the mouth. The second layer is where your armour goes, while the third layer consists of special clothes that you wear over the top. You can of course forego the first or third layers should you so wish, but armour should always be worn when going out on an adventure.

Outfits are mostly cosmetic pieces that have very little bearing on your overall stats, but there are some that grant extra protection or effects. Others are very important for obtaining Atoms (more on that in our Fallout 76 challenges guide). Below are the outfits that have stat modifiers that we’ve discovered so far in the game:

Ritual Bindings : Adds 1 damage resistance

: Adds 1 damage resistance Spacesuit helmet : -2 Perception, prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

: -2 Perception, prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards. Gas masks : Adds 1 damage resistance, -2 Perception.

: Adds 1 damage resistance, -2 Perception. Black-rim glasses : +1 Charisma.

: +1 Charisma. Garb of Mysteries : +1 Perception.

: +1 Perception. Hazmat Suits : Protection from radiation.

: Protection from radiation. Tattered Dress: +1 Perception.

Crafting the best armour in Fallout 76

There are multiple types of armour that you can create at Armor workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so the better the level, the better the stats. Here are all of the armour stats, listed by types:

Fallout 76 armour stats

Below are the armour pieces discovered so far in Fallout 76, along with their base stats. To use the search tool, I highly recommend searching for the type of armour (ie: Leather, Metal, Combat Armour, etc).

Piece name Type of armour Base resistances Weight Other effects/Notes Cage Armour Cage Damage: 25

Energy: 27 10 N/A Combat Armour arm Combat Armour Damage: 6

Energy: 6 2.8 N/A Combat Armour chest piece Combat Armour Damage: 17

Energy: 16 7 N/A Combat Armour leg Combat Armour Damage: 6

Energy: 6 2.8 N/A Damaged Hazmat Suit Damaged Hazmat Suit Damage: 1

Rads: 500 4 N/A Forest Scout Armour chest piece Forest Scout Armour Damage: 56

Energy: 36 7 N/A Forest Scout Armour arm Forest Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 2.8 N/A Forest Scout Armour leg Forest Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 3 N/A Hazmat Suit Hazmat Suit Rads: 1000 5 N/A Heavy Combat Armour chest piece Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 27

Energy: 26 12.6 N/A Heavy Combat Armour arm Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 10

Energy: 9 4.95 N/A Heavy Combat Armour leg Heavy Combat Armour Damage: 10

Energy: 9 5.4 N/A Heavy Leather chest piece Heavy Leather Damage: 7

Energy: 10 7.2 N/A Heavy Leather arm Heavy Leather Damage: 3

Energy: 3 3.6 N/A Heavy Leather leg Heavy Leather Damage: 3

Energy: 3 4.05 N/A Heavy Metal chest piece Heavy Metal Damage: 25

Energy: 5 9.9 N/A Heavy Metal arm Heavy Metal Damage: 13

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Metal leg Heavy Metal Damage: 13

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Raider chest piece Heavy Raider Damage: 17

Energy: 5 8.1 N/A Heavy Raider arm Heavy Raider Damage: 8

Energy: 3 4.05 N/A Heavy Raider leg Heavy Raider Damage: 8

Energy: 3 4.5 N/A Heavy Robot chest piece Heavy Robot Damage: 13

Energy: 12

Rads: 7 10.8 N/A Heavy Robot arm Heavy Robot Damage: 5

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 4.5 N/A Heavy Robot leg Heavy Robot Damage: 5

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 4.95 N/A Helmeted Cage Armour Helmeted Cage Armour Damage: 29

Energy: 35 11 -2 Perception.

Prevents damage from any airborne hazards that hit you. Helmeted Spike Armour Helmeted Spike Armour Damage: 13

Energy: 15 17 Prevent any airborne hazard damage. Hunter's Pelt Outfit Hunter's Pelt Outfit Damage: 16

Energy: 15 15 N/A Leather arm Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Leather chest piece Leather Damage: 4

Energy: 10 4 N/A Leather leg Leather Damage: 1

Energy: 2 2 N/A Marine Armour arm Marine Damage: 19

Energy: 17 3.5 N/A Marine Armour chest piece Marine Damage: 46

Energy: 18

Rads: 18 8 N/A Marine Armour leg Marine Damage: 18

Energy: 18 4 N/A Metal arm Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Metal chest piece Metal Damage: 15

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal helmet Metal Damage: 20

Energy: 3 5.5 N/A Metal leg Metal Damage: 8

Energy: 1 2.5 N/A Brotherhood Knight Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Brotherhood Officer Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Brotherhood Soldier Suit Outfit Damage: 4

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Fireman Uniform Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Charisma Fireman Uniform Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Flannel Shirt and Jeans Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 N/A Forest Operative Underarmour Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Harness Outfit Damage: 1 1.1 N/A Long Johns Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Marine Wetsuit Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 2

Rads: 2 2.8 +1 Endurance Raider Leathers Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Road Leathers Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.4 +1 Agility Undershirt and Jeans Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Charisma Urban Operative Underarmour Outfit Damage: 2

Energy: 4

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Perception Vault 76 Jumpsuit Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Luck Vault-Tec University Jumpsuit Outfit Damage: 1

Energy: 1

Rads: 1 1.4 +1 Luck Prototype Hazmat Suit Prototype Hazmat Suit Damage: 1

Rads: 1000 5 N/A Raider arm Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.25 N/A Raider chest piece Raider Damage: 10

Energy: 4 4.5 N/A Raider leg Raider Damage: 5

Energy: 2 2.5 N/A Robot Armour arm Robot Damage: 3

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 2.5 N/A Robot Armour chest Robot Damage: 8

Energy: 7

Rads: 4 6 N/A Robot Armour leg Robot Damage: 3

Energy: 2

Rads: 1 2.8 N/A Spike Armour Spike Damage: 10

Energy: 12 7 N/A Stand Fast Stand Fast Damage: 2

Energy: 6

Rads: 1 2.8 Modded combat armour. It is obtained after completing the side-quest "Early Warnings" Sturdy Combat arm Sturdy Combat Damage: 9

Energy: 8 3.85 N/A Sturdy Combat chest piece Sturdy Combat Damage: 24

Energy: 24 9.8 N/A Sturdy Combat leg Sturdy Combat Damage: 9

Energy: 8 4.2 N/A Sturdy Leather arm Sturdy Leather Damage: 2

Energy: 3 2.8 N/A Sturdy Leather chest piece Sturdy Leather Damage: 7

Energy: 8 5.6 N/A Sturdy Leather leg Sturdy Leather Damage: 2

Energy: 3 3.15 N/A Sturdy Metal arm Sturdy Metal Damage: 11

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Metal chest piece Sturdy Metal Damage: 21

Energy: 5 7.7 N/A Sturdy Metal leg Sturdy Metal Damage: 11

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Raider arm Sturdy Raider Damage: 7

Energy: 2 3.15 N/A Sturdy Raider chest piece Sturdy Raider Damage: 14

Energy: 4 6.3 N/A Sturdy Raider leg Sturdy Raider Damage: 7

Energy: 2 3.5 N/A Sturdy Robot arm Sturdy Robot Damage: 4

Energy: 3

Rads: 4 3.5 N/A Sturdy Robot chest piece Sturdy Robot Damage: 11

Energy: 10

Rads: 6 8.4 N/A Sturdy Robot legs Sturdy Robot Damage: 4

Energy: 3

Rads: 4 3.85 N/A Trapper arms Trapper Damage: 6

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 3 N/A Trapper chest piece Trapper Damage: 4

Energy: 6

Rads: 13 5 N/A Trapper legs Trapper Damage: 6

Energy: 4

Rads: 5 3.5 N/A Urban Scout Armour chest piece Urban Scout Armour Damage: 51

Energy: 33 7 N/A Urban Scout Armour arm Urban Scout Armour Damage: 12

Energy: 18 2.75 N/A Urban Scout Armour leg Urban Scout Armour Damage: 23

Energy: 18 2.5 N/A Wood arm Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.8 N/A Wood chest piece Wood Damage: 8

Energy: 3 3.5 N/A Wood leg Wood Damage: 2

Energy: 1 1.8 N/A

Legendary armour perks

In a similar fashion to the weapons, which you can find out about in our Fallout 76 weapons guide, there are certain enemies that are considered “Legendary”. They are the enemies with stars next to their name and can sometimes heal themselves fully when at low health.

When they are killed, they drop one piece of legendary equipment that is essentially a buffed up version of the standard armour. Below are all the Legendary effects that appear on armour.

Effect Name Effect Description Acrobat's -50% Falling damage. Assassin's -15% damage from human enemies. Bolstering Increased Energy/Damage Resistance based on how low your health is. Cavalier's -15% damage sustained while sprinting or blocking. Chameleon's Harder to be detected while sneaking and not moving. Duelist's Grants user a 10% chance to disarm a melee weapon from an enemy. Exterminator's -15% damage from Mirelurks and Bugs. Ghoul Slayer's -15% damage from Ghouls. Hunter's -15% damage from animals. Junkie's Take less damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are suffering from. Mutant Slayer's -15% damage from Super Mutants. Sprinter's +10% movement speed. Troubleshooter's -15% damage from Robots.

Unique garments locations

Like the unique weapons, there are unique items of clothing for all three layers that increase certain stats. These unique items are normally rewards for completing quests and these quests have the potential to reward you with some of the best items in the game. The Eye of Ra is a good example of this, as it increases the stats of certain associated weapons. I’ve listed all the ones I’ve discovered in the game below.

Item Name Item Type Buffs Location Eye of Ra Accessory Enhances certain weapons/armour (Mistress of Mystery). Must be worn with "Garb of Mysteries" light armour for effect. Obtained during quest "The Mistress of Mystery". Garb of Mysteries Light armour Increased damage and energy resistance.

Improves Perception and Sneak.

Effects buffed when worn with "Eye of Ra". Complete the quest "Initiate of Mysteries" and obtain from the NPC - The Fabricator. Last Bastion Urban Enclave Torso +5 accuracy with ballistic weapons Compete quest "Officer on Deck". Prototype Hazmat Suit Hazmat Suit Some radiation protection. Complete side quest "Tracking Unknowns". Stand Fast Combat armour Become harder to detect while sneaking. Complete quest "Early Warnings". Silver Lining Leather armour +1 Endurance Complete quest "Tentative Plans". Trail Warden Metal torso +1 Perception Complete quest "Bureau of Tourism". Veil of Secrets Headwear Prevent all damage and diseases from any airborne hazards/attacks. Complete the quest "Initiate of Mysteries" and obtain from the NPC - The Fabricator. Worn Veil Headwear It's the damaged worn veil. Obtained during quest "Into the Mystery".

Power Armor stats

Finally, I’ve listed the Power Armor parts in the table below. You can equip individual Power Armor pieces from the helmet, torso, arms, and legs.

For the sake of clarity, the stats below for arms and legs are for one piece each, so keep in mind that in real terms the weight and protection will be double for each of those parts if you have a full Power Armor set. If you’d like to know where to find the various Power Armors in the game, there is a Fallout 76 Power Armor locations guide with some of the key locations.

Power Armor Piece name Type of Power Armor and equip level Resistances Weight Other effects Raider Power helm Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rads: 23 10 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Raider Power chest piece Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 41

Energy: 40

Rad: 40 14 Raider Power arm Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rad: 23 10 Raider Power leg Raider Power

(Level 15) Damage: 24

Energy: 23

Rad: 23 12 Excavator helmet Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 10 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Excavator torso Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 42

Energy: 41

Rad: 35 12 Excavator arm Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 11 Increased yield when mining. Applies separately to each arm. Excavator leg Excavator

(Level 25) Damage: 25

Energy: 24

Rad: 35 12 T-45 helmet T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rad: 34 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-45 torso T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 58

Energy: 57

Rads: 57 16 T-45 arm T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 12 T-45 leg T-45

(Level 25) Damage: 35

Energy: 34

Rads: 34 14 T-51B helmet T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-51B torso T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 76

Energy: 75

Rads: 27 17 T-51B arm T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 12 T-51B leg T-51B

(Level 30) Damage: 45

Energy: 44

Rads: 27 14 T-60 helmet T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 11 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. T-60 torso T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 84

Energy: 81

Rad: 94 18 T-60 arm T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 12 T-60 leg T-60

(Level 40) Damage: 51

Energy: 49

Rad: 56 14 X-01 helmet X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 12 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. X-01 torso X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 90

Energy: 103

Rads: 104 19 X-01 arm X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 13 X-01 leg X-01

(Level 45) Damage: 55

Energy: 62

Rads: 62 15 Ultracite helmet Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 69

Energy: 59

Rads: 59 12 Prevent damage and disease from airborne and waterborne attacks. Ultracite torso Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 114

Energy: 98

Rads: 98 20 Ultracite arm Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 68

Energy: 45

Rads: 45 13 Ultracite leg Ultracite

(Level 50) Damage: 68

Energy: 45

Rads: 45 15

