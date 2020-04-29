Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
14

Have You Played... Black & White 2?

Big Nintendogs

Alice Liguori

Video Person

29th April 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I really wanted to write a Have You Played about The Movies, and then realised Graham had done one already, way back in 2015. (I’m really annoyed I didn’t get there first, but I was still in school in 2015.)

And, of course, Graham has also written one of these about the first Black & White, so I’m hoping this counts as Fresh New #Content. Black & White 2 was my introduction to the series, anyway. I was definitely too young to buy it myself, so I asked my mum to buy me a copy of it from WHSmith and pretend it was for her, not the 12 year old child standing next to her. A fool proof plan.

Black & White 2 is similar to the first B&W – a god game where you choose to be good or evil by how you treat your followers. It’s prettier than the first, and has a gussied up HUD and a more focused plot. But that wasn’t my main concern.

It was clear from a young age that I really liked telling people – or creatures – what to do. A big Sims fan, loved The Movies, and was drawn to games that had anything to do with owning a pet. And that was basically what Black & White 2 was – a big beastie pet sim, with added small people (use: food or fun) and god-like powers.

I suppose in The Sims you’re an unseen God (it’s kind of unspoken that you’re even there, really) and in The Movies you’re just playing the role of a studio boss/director, but in Black & White 2, you’re proper God. None of that messing around. You’re definitely God. You even have a little floaty hand that lets you chuck people around, just like God probably would do if it wouldn’t blow his cover and be frowned upon. Do you reckon God has a chunky devil and angel on his shoulder too?

But the things that really drew me to this game were the giant beasties, your Creature companions – God’s representative on Black & White 2’s earth, basically. The absolutely adorable lion and wolf, and the little round bellied cow were definitely animals I aspired to own when I grew up. I mean, obviously it’s not possible, but imagine having a giant cow for a pet. Instead, I now have two dogs and a cat. Things could be worse.

The creatures in B&W2 didn’t stay cute and small for long though. They’d grow up and get either a good or evil alignment. I remember getting my beastie to throw humans around and maybe eat a couple of them. And I vaguely remember the real time strategy fights… But I don’t think I played with those as much as the game intended me to. Organising a village and trying to make my beast as angelic as possible were my main goals – but as soon as something bad happened I’d just fully lean into the evil timeline.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Epic Games Store's next few free games will require two-factor authentication

2

I can't stop giggling about being a traitorous arse in Project Winter

Ice cold betrayal

6

Oculus Quest review: a better buy than the Rift S?

Quest for perfection

28

Premature Evaluation: Drug Dealer Simulator

Stay in school, kids

15

Latest articles

Epic Games Store's next few free games will require two-factor authentication

2

I can't stop giggling about being a traitorous arse in Project Winter

Ice cold betrayal

6

Oculus Quest review: a better buy than the Rift S?

Quest for perfection

28

Premature Evaluation: Drug Dealer Simulator

Stay in school, kids

15