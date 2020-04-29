Watch the next Assassin's Creed revealed here live through a drawing

Today’s the day for Ubisoft to announce a new Assassin’s Creed game, or at least to reveal where they’re taking the globetrotting murder simulator next. This is happening through the unconventional medium of an artist drawing a picture on a livestream, which when finished will show the game’s landscape and the murderer who’ll roam it. Some earlier unconfirmed rumours claimed the game would be Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, a Viking-o-rama, though other guesses I’m seeing in stream chat range from Scotland to Rome so… who knows. Come watch the stream and join in the guessing game.



That’s Australian artist Bosslogic there, drawing for what Ubisoft call “the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal.” Presumably they’ll have a bit more to say about it once the drawing’s done, though I wouldn’t expect anything too much.

With E3 cancelled this year, I suppose this is one silly and fun way to start revving up your marketing engine. No point in saving everything for big on-stage announcements with cars descending from the ceiling and troupes of dancers. Though I wouldn’t mind throwing in some dancers for the hell of it.