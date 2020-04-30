Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's remastered campaign is out now

Get ready to reunite with Soap and the gang, soldier. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered launches today, bringing a modern lick of paint to Infinity Ward’s globe-trotting 2009 war romp. It’s just the singleplayer bit that’s been given the graphical overhaul, mind – your 1v1 no-scope Rust throwbacks will just have to find themselves another home.

That’s Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, mind, not Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Do keep up.



As per the above trailer, ModWar 2’s looking quite nice with the remastering treatment. You did quite a bit of jet-setting back in the game, hopping from arctic bases and urban sprawls to the fires of the suburban United States under siege, and it’s nice to see it all rendered with wonderfully modern technical sensibilities. Better textures, 4K resolutions, HDR lighting and all that jazz.

But yes, MW2 is also the game with that scene, one that RPS co-founder Kieron Gillen reviewed on its own – calling it both “exploitative and pointless” and, ultimately, cowardly. Probably not the acclaim Infinity Ward were looking for – not that it stopped them trying to out-shock the moment a game later.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, as the name suggests, notably also lacks the original game’s multiplayer offerings. In a fairly sensible move, Activision have chosen not to split their player base even further beyond the current Modern Warfare and free-to-play battle royale spin-off Call Of Duty: Warzone.

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time,” they explained in a blog post last month.

As consolation for multiplayer buffs, ModWarCampRem does give you a cosmetic bundle for Modern Warfare and Warzone matches. The “Ghost Operator bundle” lets you skin up as ol’ skull-face himself, the UDT Ghost wot graced every piece of Call Of Duty merch from 2009 onwards. The bundle also includes weapon blueprints, a finishing move and 2 battle pass level skips, among others.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is out now on Battle.net for £19.99/$19.99.