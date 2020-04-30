Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Cheers! Landlord's Super has entered early access

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

30th April 2020 / 8:20PM

Oh, it’ll be a beaut once it’s done. On completion, Landlord’s Super promises a mundane fantasy of construction and socialising in your own dismal slice of English decline – seasonal changes, health concerns, rental markets, union interferences and all. But those frivolities can wait. Launching today in Steam Early Access, the Landlord’s offering the simpler pleasures right now. Home renovation, and getting absolutely knackered down the local.

Self-described as an “honest insight into English Culture”, Landlord’s Super is a build n’ drink n’ rent ’em up set in the fictional Thatcherite wastelands of West Berklands. Repair properties by laying bricks, tiling roofs, sourcing materials…

Blimey, I’ve never had a landlord pull this much weight around in all my years of renting.

But all work and no play make Jack a dull landlord. There’s a whole town full of miserable strangers to chat to, steal from, or piss the hell off. Landlord’s Super can be, if you so choose, a game about getting absolutely sloshed in a manky ol’ pub ’til you’re pissing up your eyeballs, before getting tossed out like the sloshed, miserable, urine-soaked bastard that you are.

Banned for peeing in the pub? My old man always said that place was a toilet, anyway.

Landlord’s Super is the work of Minskworks, the folks wot made Eastern European road trip Jalopy. Given the earnestness of the way that game delivered its Soviet exodus, there’s warmth beyond the gaffs here too – a quiet celebration of the working class and getting by on your graft, even as the country rots all around. You’re still building something from nothing, after all – even if the tools you used “fell off” the back of a truck.

Minskworks reckon the game will be in early access for roughly a year. The core gameplay, they claim, is set in stone – right now you can repair the single property, get sloshed, and kick about in town. What the devs really want are pointers in where to go next, whether that’s more downtime interactions, power tools, slippery roofs or otherwise.

Landlord’s Super is out on Steam today for £13.94/€15.11/$17.99. Just leave the place as you found it, yeah? We’re trying to get our deposit back.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Landlord’s Super is a sim about work, poverty, and booze, and it's coming to early access this month

8

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Ancient artefacts, risky rafting, and treacherous thaumaturgy

6

Wadjet Eye vampire RPG Nighthawks emerges with a new trailer

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's remastered campaign is out now

1

Latest articles

Wadjet Eye vampire RPG Nighthawks emerges with a new trailer

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's remastered campaign is out now

1

Gun Jam is a rhythm-murder mashup from the developer of Q.U.B.E

2

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks