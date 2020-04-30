EGX Rezzed 2020 is now cancelled

After optimistically delaying EGX Rezzed 2020 from March to July due to Covid-19 concerns, the organisers have now outright cancelled this year’s event. With the new coronavirus pandemic still running hot, the London games show from our corporate siblings will instead return next year. Folks who bought Rezzed tickets can transfer their ticket to the bigger EGX, which is still scheduled for September, or they can get a refund.

“The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our exhibitors and creators facing travel restrictions and quarantine measures,” the organisers said in today’s announcement. “After extensive discussions with all the relevant public health, local and national authorities, and with our Rezzed partners, we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event.”

If you want it, your ticket is transferred from Rezzed to EGX, the more-mainstream event due to run September 17-20th, also in London. Or you can hit customer services on egx.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk with your order number to get a refund. See the FAQ for more.

EGX’s venue-to-be, ExCeL London, is currently hosting the NHS Nightingale temporary hospital.

EGX Rezzed may be off for this year, but we still captured some of the fun with Rezzed Digital in March. Across one two three days of livestreams, some of us (and some not of us) chatted with developers, played games, and even received forbidden Jason Statham knowledge from Nate. You can still watch those archived streams for free.