Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

EGX Rezzed 2020 is now cancelled

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th April 2020 / 2:40PM

After optimistically delaying EGX Rezzed 2020 from March to July due to Covid-19 concerns, the organisers have now outright cancelled this year’s event. With the new coronavirus pandemic still running hot, the London games show from our corporate siblings will instead return next year. Folks who bought Rezzed tickets can transfer their ticket to the bigger EGX, which is still scheduled for September, or they can get a refund.

“The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our exhibitors and creators facing travel restrictions and quarantine measures,” the organisers said in today’s announcement. “After extensive discussions with all the relevant public health, local and national authorities, and with our Rezzed partners, we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event.”

If you want it, your ticket is transferred from Rezzed to EGX, the more-mainstream event due to run September 17-20th, also in London. Or you can hit customer services on egx.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk with your order number to get a refund. See the FAQ for more.

EGX’s venue-to-be, ExCeL London, is currently hosting the NHS Nightingale temporary hospital.

EGX Rezzed may be off for this year, but we still captured some of the fun with Rezzed Digital in March. Across one two three days of livestreams, some of us (and some not of us) chatted with developers, played games, and even received forbidden Jason Statham knowledge from Nate. You can still watch those archived streams for free.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Gun Jam is a rhythm-murder mashup from the developer of Q.U.B.E

1

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks

7 things I demand from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Norse by norse-west

28

Now purple aliens are fighting GTA Online's green alien beatdown gangs

5

Latest articles

Gun Jam is a rhythm-murder mashup from the developer of Q.U.B.E

1

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks

7 things I demand from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Norse by norse-west

28

Now purple aliens are fighting GTA Online's green alien beatdown gangs

5