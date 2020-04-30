Fallout 76 CAMP: plan locations and storing junk

Building your own base in Fallout 76 requires you to use your “C.A.M.P.” or the “Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform” (henceforth abbreviated to CAMP). As long as your CAMP is on a flat surface and not near any established buildings, you can build anything you have a recipe for. Workbenches are used to make and repair items, while boxes can be crafted to store all that junk you’ve picked up all around Appalachia.

Fallout 76 CAMP guide

Some locations to build your CAMP are better than others, so you may wish to move your base at short notice. This Fallout 76 CAMP guide will show you how to move your CAMP in a time of crisis, goes over all the workshop locations, and list the essential buildings you should make for your base.

Compared to Fallout 4, building stuff has a greater emphasis on crafting. As such, you will also need to defend its contents from other players and enemies alike.

Essential buildings to make in Fallout 76

To set up and move your CAMP, you need to open up the inventory and press the corresponding button on screen. You’ll then see in the game’s world a highlighted version of the CAMP which will be green if the location is a valid place to plonk your CAMP down, or red if it isn’t. You can only place it on semi-flat surfaces that are nowhere near established buildings.

Once you’ve built your base, you can then build stuff around it. I’d highly recommend that you make a floor first. This acts as the foundations of your base, ensuring that your stuff can be constructed no matter where you try to place it.

After making the floor, and possibly some walls, here are some other things it’s a good idea to set up:

A Vault-Tec storage box to place your stuff in. This will allow you to get rid of your junk, as well as any weapons and items you do not wish to use.

A campfire to cook food gathered from enemies and harvested from the crops growing all around Appalachia.

All crafting bench types to allow you to create new items, as well as repair or modify weapons and armour.

Some turrets to defend your base from attackers.

In order to make anything at your CAMP, you’ll need the corresponding recipe. You get a fair few for simply starting the game, but there are some early quests that introduce you to some of the game’s concepts which reward you with more recipes. You can also make stuff by finding recipes elsewhere in the region of Appalachia.

As of the Wastelanders update, there are now companions you can bring along to your base. To learn more about how to get them, you can have a look at our Fallout 76 ally guide.

How to use blueprints

Once you’ve have a building that you are happy with, you can save your construction by going into the modify menu and holding the Blueprint button. This will highlight the first piece with subsequent pieces able to be selected.

There is a cap as to how many parts you can save in one blueprint, but this is a rather generous limit for small bases and you can make multiple blueprints. You do need to select every single piece in a room to save it to the blueprint.

It’s worth putting down a tailored foundation to put your blueprints on as not every location is created in the same way. This may take some time, but making foundations in advance is worth it in the long run.

Managing storage

As your base of operations, your CAMP can house various different workbenches to make and repair items. However you will need somewhere to store all the scrap. The best thing to do is make yourself a storage box, however there is a huge caveat you need to be aware of: you can only store a certain amount of scrap.

The storage limit has been upgraded constantly, but there have been controversies surrounding how much storage you have if you haven’t paid for the Fallout 1st subscription service.

So you’ll need to be conservative with how much you’re storing, contemplating bundling up scrap with plastic to make bundles that aren’t as heavy. The storage limit is currently 800lbs, which is double the initial limit of 400lbs when the game first launched.

Powering your facilities

When making certain items for your base, you may find that you need to find a power source to run them. You’ll need to create Power Generators and connect them up to the various equipment such as drills or lights via cables.

You may need to extend the reach of the cables with extenders. This requires extra resources, so make sure you grab more than you need just in case.

What are drill spots?

In certain areas of Appalachia, you may come across craters with some materials in them. You can just pick up the ores and crystals found within, but by building drills you can excavate much more resources.

There are a few drawbacks. Drills are noisy devices and will attract a lot of attention from enemies and other players. Monsters will try to destroy your drills, while other players may just steal your mined materials while you’re gone. You’ll need to build sufficient defences to protect them, such as turrets.

You can find the following materials in craters:

Acid

Aluminum

Black Titanium

Coal

Concrete

Copper

Crystal

Fertilizer

Gold

Iron

Junk

Lead

Oil

Silver

Ultracite

Uranium

As for where to find those drill spots, I can’t recommend enough using the Fallout 76 interactive map from “Map Genie”.

Fallout 76 plans and recipes

Scattered throughout the region of Appalachia, there are multiple recipes and plans that allow you to make things. These range from food recipes to plans to make new facilities and defences. Their locations are mostly randomised, but the good news is that once you’ve discovered a plan or recipe, you don’t need a second copy.

However, and I can’t stress this enough for newer players/those who didn’t really experiment with crafting in Fallout 4, make sure you actually go into your inventory and use the plans or recipes. You won’t learn a recipe or plan unless you read them.

The game will conveniently tell you if the recipe or plan you have picked up is a duplicate. If that is the case, you can store it in your storage box or flog it to other players for a few caps.

Here are some locations of some of the plans to get you started:

Large Water Purifier Camp McClintock (Overseer's Cache) Vault-Tec Cardboard Standees Flatwoods (Overseer's Cache) Water Pump Flatwoods (Overseer's Cache) Vault Boy Grafton (Overseer's Cache) Vault Girl Grafton (Overseer's Cache) Vault-Tec Jumpsuit Grafton (Overseer's Cache) Safety Posters Morgantown Airport Terminal (Overseer's Cache) VTU Statue Morgantown Airport Terminal (Overseer's Cache) Water Purifier West Virginia DMV (Overseer's Cache) Chemistry Workbench Complete "Thirst Things First" Combat Rifle Complete "The Motherlode" Nuke Mine Complete "Reassembly Required" Excavator armor parts (Helmet, both arms, both legs, and torso Complete "Miner Miracles" Power Armor Station Complete "Miner Miracles" Advertisement Posters Camp south-west of Sunday Brothers Cabin. Double Display Shelf Red tool case on the desk in Abbie's Bunker. Elegant Couches Tool chest inside Monogah Power Substation MZ-01. Lead Lined Trapper Armor Chest Next to the armour workbench in the Top Of The World. Metal Bed Overseer's CAMP on the table next to the toolbox. Pocketed Raider Armor Limbs In a shack west of Tyler County Dirt Track. Water Filter Grafton Station on the crate outside. Wooden Desks On the counter in the room with the vendor bot in Pleasant Valley Ski Resort.

Gathering raw materials

Appalachia is absolutely covered in junk, so it can a good idea to invest some time into picking up random items until your inventory is maxed out. Being over-encumbered means that your AP goes down when you walk normally in a similar vein to how sprinting works. When the AP runs out, you’ll then walk really slowly, but it can be restored by standing still.

Storing junk in your CAMP should be a priority as it can take up valuable inventory space. If the CAMP is not nearby, look for the nearest train station or consider dropping stuff you don’t need to free up space.

So what should you keep an eye out for when looting? Wood is perhaps the most useful material you can gather and it is found everywhere in The Forest region. You’ll also find a lot of random tat in the thousands of lockers, dressers, tables, and every other storage container in the game.

Then it’s just a simple case of fast-travelling back to your CAMP to scrap all the junk items at crafting tables and then storing scrap in the storage box. If you want to track which junk items in the world have the required materials, you can press the track button indicated on screen when attempting to construct an item or building facilities that you don’t have enough materials for.

How to get workshops in Fallout 76

Dotted around the land are workshops that can be taken over in order to build a separate base of operations. In order to take over a workshop, you’ll need to kill all the enemies in the local vicinity. Some will be the normal enemies in the game, but you may find you also need to deal with other players vying for control of the workshop.

Once you’ve done so, you can spend around 25 caps to begin the takeover process. You’ll need to stay in the area to take it over, but once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to build on the land the same way you’ll build a CAMP.

One thing that should definitely be taken into account is that everything that is build with workshops doesn’t use your own personal stash of resources. Instead there is more of a collective pool of resources that can be used to make all sorts of items like crafting tables, drills for any nearby holes, and defences to protect your workshop from AI enemies and other players.

Since workshops can be taken over, the stuff you make from them doesn’t impact your personal stash. Below is a list of all the workshops in the game, along with the items you’ll get to use with it. Use the search function in the table below to search by region. Any resources with an asterisk next to it require an extra side-quest to unlock or generators to power up.

Location Region Resources in Workshop Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm The Forest Food x10

Water x3

Junk x1

Aluminium x1

Concrete x1

Packaged Food x1* Tyler County Dirt Track The Forest Food x1

Water x3

Fertiliser x1

Junk x1

Silver x3

Aluminium x1

Steel x1 Gorge Junkyard The Forest Food x5

Water x3

Junk x1

Titanium x1

Concrete x1

Wood x1 Billings Homestead The Forest Food x5

Water x3

Fertiliser x1

Crystal x1

Gold x1

Copper x1 Poseidon Energy Plant Yard The Forest Food x9

Water x8

Fusion Core x3

Lead x1

Aluminium x1

Nuclear x1

Concrete x1 Charleston Landfill The Forest Food x6

Water x8

Junk x3

Aluminium x1

Copper x1

Steel x1 Wade Airport The Forest Food x5

Water x5

Silver x1

Copper x1

Oil x1 Lakeside Cabins The Forest Food x6

Water x6

Silver x1

Crystal x1

Lead x1

Wood x1 Hemlock Holes Maintenance Toxic Valley Food x3

Water x3

Crustal x1

Gold x1

Acid x3 Grafton Steel Toxic Valley Food x2

Water x2

Lead x1

Copper x1

Lead x1

Wood x1 Beckley Mine Exhibit The Ash Heap Food x6

Water x8

Crystal x1

Gold x1

Oil x3 Mount Blair The Ash Heap Good x9

Water x8

Ore x1 Converted Munitions Factory Savage Divide Food x7

Water x8

Junk x1

Silver x1

Lead x1

Aluminium x1

Oil x1

Ammo x1* Red Rocket Mega Stop Savage Divide Food x5

Water x8

Junk x1

Aluminium x3

Nuclear x1

Steel x1 Monongah Power Plant Yard Savage Divide Food x4

Water x4

Gold x3

Copper x1

Acid x1 Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 Savage Divide Food x8

Water x9

Fusion Core x3

Silver x1

Acid x1

Nuclear x1

Wood x1 Spruce Knob Savage Divide Food x4

Water x4

Acid x1

Nuclear x3

Oil x1 Dolly Sods Campground The Mire Food x9

Water x7 Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard The Mire Food x7

Water x9

Fusion Core x3

Crystal x1

Nuclear x1

Steel x1

Wood x1 Berkeley Springs West The Mire Food x1

Water x10

Crystal x1

Lead x1

Aluminium x1 Dabney Homestead The Mire Food x6

Water x8

Fertiliser x1

Junk x1

Copper x3

Concrete x1

Wood x1 Abandoned Bog Town Cranberry Bog Food x7

Water x3

Silver x1

Gold x1

Acid x1

Concrete x3

Oil x1

How to move your CAMP in Fallout 76

Once you do place your CAMP, it will be placed on the map and will be able to be fast-travelled to for no cost. Sometimes though it may be very far from where you want to be, so you may need to relocate your camp. To counter the fact that fast-travelling to your CAMP is free, while fast-travelling almost everywhere else requires caps to fast-travel to, you will need to pay a small amount of caps to relocate it.

Aside from just being inconvenient, you may find that upping sticks and moving house may be inevitable if you provoked a vindictive player with nuclear codes. Find out how to get even in our Fallout 76 nukes guide.

If you used blueprints, then rebuilding your CAMP is a little easier. If you want to ensure that you have the most convenient of spots, it may be worth making a note of the best places to plonk down your CAMP in advance. Pay particular attention to any craters or other resources that you can mine nearby.

