Fallout 76 weapons: where to find the bow in Wastelanders
All the weapon stats
Fallout 76 has more stuff trying to kill you than ever before. It’s not just the local mutated fauna as other players are likely to shoot first. You’ll need good weapons to defend yourself: melee weapons, ranged weapons, maybe an explosive or two. Perhaps the only way to get an enemy off your back for good is to make them eat a Fat Man nuke.
Fallout 76 weapons guide
While the weapons aren’t massively different in how they shoot things compared to the weapons from Fallout 4, they now have levels in addition to the multiple mods you can add to them. In this Fallout 76 weapons guide, we will go over how to make weapons, where to find and applying weapon mods, and where to find the bow in the Wastelanders update.
Those looking for a guide to get started with Fallout 76 should have a look at our Fallout 76 guide. Weapons work in very much the same way they’ve always had, but there’s a couple of things to keep an eye out for, such as the condition of your weapons.
- How to craft weapons in Fallout 76
- How to get the bow in Fallout 76 Wastelanders
- Obtaining mod recipes in Fallout 76
- What are exceptional weapons?
- Fallout 76 weapon stats
How to craft weapons in Fallout 76
At any weapon workbench, you can make your own weapons provided that you have the relevant materials. These require recipes for that weapon. You’ll need to scavenge the world for notes of the relevant weapon, or to break down any copies of that weapon you have crafted.
The workbench is also conveniently where you repair items, which is important because broken weapons do nothing for you. Weapons in perfect conditions can be scrapped for an increased chance to obtain the recipe for that weapon.
Keep an eye on condition
One of the stranger and unexplained things about Fallout 76 is that no matter which weapon you create or find out in the wild, it will have a different maximum condition. For a visual demonstration of this, click play on the GIF above. Note how the maximum condition will go up and down despite the fact that both weapons are the same type of weapon, have the same stats, and don’t have any modifications attached to them.
That isn’t to say that modifications don’t do anything at all as they definitely affect your condition. Weapons also degrade quite quickly, so make sure that you have a fair quantity of junk to repair your gear with.
How to get the bow in Fallout 76 Wastelanders
With the Wastelanders update, there are some new weapons that were introduced. One of them is the bow and the easiest way to it is to buy the recipe. The recipe can be found at either one of the vendors in the new settlements: the raider stronghold at the crashed space station in the northern part of Appalachia, or the settler town of Foundation near Spruce Knob to the south.
You can buy the plans for the bow for roughly 300 caps once you have got a relationship status of at least “cautious”. Once you’ve bought it, make sure you’ve read the recipe. The recipe will be listed in the machine guns list and is crafted in the tinker workbench.
If you want to save on caps though, there’s a quest at the Wayward that if you complete, you’ll get the recipe for the bow.
Getting the compound bow
Do you want something with a little more punch? There is a compound bow that you can get, but you need to put in a lot more work to get it. Keep doing favours for one of the two factions (Settlers or Raiders) to increase their approval of you to “ally”.
This is the highest rating and will give you access to more items via their vendors. Find out more about the factions in our Fallout 76 factions guide.
Obtaining mod recipes in Fallout 76
The simplest way to grab modification recipes is to scrap weapons. You’ll get a random recipe for a mod that you can then craft and attach to your weapon of choice.
These mods can do anything from putting a new sight onto a gun, to turning a machete’s blade into a serrated blade to add a bleed effect per hit. It’s worth gathering some extra gear whenever you see a workbench nearby, just so you can nab those recipes.
What are exceptional weapons?
Naturally, there are certain weapons that are just flat out better than others, or indeed “Exceptional”. The ways you obtain them are either based on completing certain Events or quests. These weapons are usually based off a particular base weapon, say a Snubnosed .44 Pistol, and add more stuff on top of that. These weapons can’t be scrapped either, so you don’t need to fret too much about anything other than maintaining them.
Some of these weapons, namely the Voice of Set and Blade of Bastet, can be upgraded at weapon workbenches as you increase in level as well. Below are all the Exceptional weapons that are in the game, as well as where to find them.
|Weapon Name
|Weapon Type
|Buffs (if any)
|Location
|All Rise
|Two-handed melee
|N/A
|Complete the side quest "Mayor for a Day".
|Ancient Blade
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|N/A
|Complete the Event quest "Breach and Clear" in The Ash Heap.
Chance to drop.
|Anti-Scorched Training Pistol
|10mm Automatic Pistol
|+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other foes.
|Obtained just before entering the Belching Betty mine in the quest "Into the Fire".
|Black Diamond
|One-handed melee
|N/A
|Complete quest "Flavors of Mayhem"
|Blade of Bastet
|One-handed melee
|Increases the armour penetration when hitting enemies.
The armour penetration is increased when wearing the Eye of Ra outfit.
|Complete quest "Forging a Legend".
|Bunker Buster
|Heavy Gun (Explosive)
|N/A
|Complete quest "One of Us".
|Camden Whacker
|One-handed melee (blunt)
|N/A
|Spend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
|Daisy Cutter
|Heavy Gun (Explosive)
|N/A
|Complete side quest "An Organic Panic".
|The Dragon
|Non-automatic Rifle (Exotic Weapon)
|Extra limb damage and an increased chance to cripple.
|N/A
|Dross
|Thrown Weapon - not useful.
|None - not useful.
|Picked up during Daily Quest "Mistaken Identity" in Camden Park. Not useful outside of that quest.
|Grant's Saber
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|N/A
|Obtained during quest "Forging a Legend".
|Meteoric Sword
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|+10% damage against humans.
90% reduced weight and 50% increased durability.
|Event: Lode Baring in The Ash Heap
Only a certain chance to drop when completing the event.
|Nailer
|One-handed melee (Sword)
|Increased damage given at lower HP.
|Event: One Violent Night in Savage Divide.
Chance to drop.
|Paddle Ball
|Exotic Weapon
|N/A
|Spend Fuzzy Tokens accrued in Camden Park shop. Tokens can be obtained with the Daily Quest in Camden Park.
|Pumpkin Grenades
|Grenade
|Target takes additional damage and radiation for 5 seconds.
|Complete Daily Quest "Trick or Treat" in Pumpkin House (Savage Divide)
|Pyrolyzer
|Heavy Gun (Energy)
|Reduces your target's damage output by 20% for 3 seconds when hit.
|Reward for Side quest: "Tracking Unknowns".
|Rose's Syringer
|Pipe Gun (Exotic)
|N/A (low damage, but needed for the quest.)
|Obtained during the beginning of Rose's main quest "Flavors of Mayhem".
|Somerset Special
|.44 Non-automatic Pistol (Scoped)
|N/A
|Complete Event "Back on the Beat" in Morgantown (The Forest)
|Voice of Set
|Non-automatic Pistol
|Adds electric-based damage when hitting robot enemies.
Increased damage and a chance to stun robots when wearing the Eye of Ra.
|Complete quest "Prototypical Problems".
|Vox Syringer
|Pipe Gun (Exotic)
|Enables your target to speak.
|Start the Daily Qurest "Someone to Talk To" in Monongah (Savage Divide)
Fallout 76 weapon stats
There are a huge number of weapons that you can create at workbenches. Each one has an associated level with it, so naturally the better the level, the better the stats. It’s also worth noting that the corresponding bullets for ranged weapons can be created at Tinker’s workbenches.
There are three tables below that describe all of the ranged weapons, melee weapons, and all of the legendary weapon effects.
Ranged weapons
|Weapon Name
|Base damage
|Base Fire rate
|Base Range
|Base Weight
|.44 Pistol
|49
|6
|84/156
|4.3
|10mm Pistol
|16
|43
|120/228
|4.3
|10mm SMG
|12
|91
|84/156
|6.2
|50 Cal Machine Gun
|18
|91
|204/395
|28.8
|Anti-Scorched Training Pistol
|12
|75
|108
|4.4
|Assault Rifle
|17
|40
|120/228
|13.2
|Auto Grenade Launcher
|118
|91
|395
|18
|Black Powder Blunderbuss
|108
|4
|12
|3
|Black Powder Pistol
|108
|4
|204/395
|3
|Black Powder Rifle
|132
|4
|204/395
|6
|Broadsider
|104
|3
|204/395
|24.4
|Combat Rifle
|27
|33
|120/228
|11.2
|Combat Shotgun
|61
|20
|72/180
|11.9
|Crossbow
|100
|4
|168/359
|7.2
|Cryolator
|14 (energy)
|286
|120/228
|13.3
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|87
|36
|180
|9.6
|The Dragon
|170
|4
|419
|6
|Enclave Plasma Gun
|18 (+18 Energy)
|33
|120/228
|4
|Fat Man
|473
|4
|117
|20.5
|Flamer
|26 (Energy)
|91
|72
|16.1
|Flare Gun
|5
|6
|147
|2
|Gamma Gun
|33 (+50 Rad)
|67
|228
|3.1
|Gatling Gun
|27
|105
|120/228
|28.4
|Gatling Laser
|9 (Energy)
|273
|204/395
|19.4
|Gatling Plasma
|16 (Energy)
|91
|204/395
|30.6
|Gauss Rifle
|235
|67
|204/39
|15.8
|Handmade Rifle
|20
|40
|120/228
|13.6
|Harpoon Gun
|141
|2
|120
|16.4
|Hunting Rifle
|45
|3
|132/240
|9.6
|Laser Pistol
|10 (Energy)
|50
|120
|4
|Lever Action Rifle
|82
|5
|123/231
|9
|Light Machine Gun
|16
|929
|156/247
|21.6
|M79 Grenade Launcher
|92
|4
|120/228
|8.9
|Minigun
|25
|273
|395
|27.5
|Missile Launcher
|124
|4
|395
|21
|Paddle Ball
|1
|25
|12
|2
|Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol
|40
|3
|92/168
|3.2
|Pipe Pistol
|14
|60
|84/156
|4.7
|Pipe Revolver
|40
|6
|84/156
|3.2
|Nuka Quantum Grenade
|300
|N/A
|N/A
|Plasma Pistol
|20 (+20 Energy)
|33
|120/228
|4
|Pump Action Shotgun
|67
|5
|72/180
|11.2
|Radium Rifle
|30 (+13 Rad damage)
|40
|120/228
|11.9
|Railway Rifle
|99
|10
|120/228
|14.4
|Rose's Syringer
|1
|4
|156
|1.3
|Salvaged Assaultron Head
|72 (Energy)
|4
|94
|8
|Single Action Revolver
|45
|6
|204/395
|6.2
|Submachine Gun
|12
|91
|84
|6.15
|Syringer
|1
|4
|156
|5.3
|Tesla Rifle
|48 (Energy)
|40
|120/228
|8.2
|Ultracite Gatling Laser
|16 (Energy)
|273
|204/395
|19.4
|Ultracite Laser Pistol
|24 (Energy)
|50
|120/228
|4
|Voice of Set
|56
|6
|84
|4.6
|Vox Syringer
|1
|4/7
|204/395
|2.3
|Western Revolver
|67
|6
|120/228
|5.3
|Baseball Grenade
|125
|N/A
|94
|1
|Cryogenic Grenade
|100
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Dross
|5
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Grenade
|150
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Grenade MIRV
|100
|N/A
|94
|1
|Hallucigen Gas Grenade
|1 (causes frenzy)
|N/A
|94
|1
|Molotov Cocktail
|50 (8 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuka Grenade
|250 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuka Quantum Grenade
|300 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Orbital Scan Beacon
|1 (Energy) - marks enemies
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Orbital Strike Beacon
|1 - Throws an orbital missile platform at the designated location.
|N/A
|94
|1
|Plasma Grenade
|200 (200 energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pulse Mine
|175 (175 energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pumpkin Grenade
|80 (40 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Throwing Knives
|75
|N/A
|12
|0.25
|Tomahawk
|100
|N/A
|12
|0.7
|Cryo Mine
|175
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Explosive Bait
|200
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Fragmentation Mine
|150
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Nuke Mine
|250 (125 Rads)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Plasma Mine
|200 (200 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
|Pulse Mine
|175 (175 Energy)
|N/A
|94
|0.5
Melee weapons
|Weapon Name
|Base damage
|Speed
|Weight
|Ancient Blade
|24
|Medium
|3
|Assaultron Blade
|32
|Medium
|3
|Baseball Bat
|35
|Slow
|3
|Binoculars
|7 (not intended as a weapon)
|Fire Rate: 1
Range: 117
|2
|Blade of Bastet
|53
|Medium
|3
|Board
|31
|Slow
|3
|Bowie Knife
|17
|Fast
|1
|Boxing Glove
|23
|Medium
|1
|Camden Whacker
|6
|Medium
|2
|Chainsaw
|1
|Speed: 45
Range: 12
|12
|Chinese Officer Sword
|25
|Medium
|3
|Combat Knife
|15
|Fast
|1
|Commie Whacker
|6
|Medium
|2
|Cultist Blade
|29
|Medium
|3
|Cultist Dagger
|20
|Fast
|1
|Death Tambo
|28
|Medium
|0.5
|Deathclaw Gauntlet
|48
|Medium
|10
|Drill
|22
|Very Fast
|2.4
|Fire Axe
|42
|Slow
|3
|Golf Club
|31
|Slow
|3
|Grant's Saber
|26
|Medium
|3
|Grognak's Axe
|40
|Medium
|10
|Guitar Sword
|40
|Medium
|3
|Hatchet
|22
|Medium
|3
|Knuckles
|17
|Medium
|0.5
|Lead Pipe
|17
|Medium
|3
|Machete
|22
|Medium
|2
|Meat Hook
|25
|Medium
|2
|Meteoric Sword
|36
|Medium
|0.3
|Mole Miner Gauntlet
|33
|Medium
|15
|Mr. Handy Buzz Blade
|51
|Very Fast
|10
|Multi-purpose Axe
|31
|Slow
|4
|Nailer
|32
|Medium
|3
|Pickaxe
|37
|Slow
|3.5
|Pipe Wrench
|24
|Medium
|2
|Pitchfork
|24
|Medium
|2
|Pole Hook
|46
|Slow
|7
|Pool Cue
|31
|Slow
|1
|Power Fist
|48
|Medium
|4
|Protest Sign
|11
|Slow
|3
|Revolutionary Sword
|25
|Medium
|3
|Ripper
|4
|Very Fast
|6
|Rolling Pin
|15
|Medium
|1
|Security Baton
|23
|Medium
|2
|Shishkebab
|41 (+37 Energy)
|Medium
|3
|Shovel
|17
|Slow
|6
|Sickle
|22
|Medium
|3
|Ski Sword
|35
|Medium
|3
|Sledgehammer
|46
|Slow
|12
|Spear
|25
|Medium
|2
|Super Sledge
|77
|Slow
|20
|Switchblade
|28
|Fast
|1
|Tire Iron
|22
|Medium
|2
|Walking Cane
|22
|Medium
|2
|War Drum
|45
|Slow
|20
Legendary weapon effects
Sometimes you’ll randomly find some especially good weapons out in the field, mostly on legendary enemies. If an enemy has a star next to its name and is randomly restoring its health, these are the enemies that have a good chance of dropping legendary gear.
You may receive good weapons as part of a quest reward too. Given that they’re randomised drops, we can’t give you much more advice than that to track down legendary weapons, but here are the ones we’ve seen in the game thus far:
|Modifier name
|Modifier description
|Anti-Scorched
|+25% damage to Scorched.
-20% damage to all other enemies.
|Anti-Tank
|Ignores 50% of target's armour.
|Assassin's
|+10% damage to human players.
|Berserker's
|Deal more damage to enemies if you have low damage resistance.
|Bloodied
|Deal more damage when at lower health.
|Concussive
|+33% chance to hit with VATS.
|Executioner's
|+50% damage when target foe is below 40% health.
|Explosive
|Bullets explode for an additional 15 damage when fired. It has an area of affect.
|Exterminator's
|+50% damage to Mirelurks and bugs.
|Furious
|Each consecutive hit on the same target will increase the damage they take.
|Ghoul Slayer's
|+50% damage to Ghoul enemies.
|Hunter's
|+50% damage to animals.
|Instigating
|Deal double damage to target if target is at full health.
|Junkie's
|Deals more damage based on the number of Chem withdrawal effects you are currently suffering from.
|Medic's
|Dealing VATS Critical damage heals you and your group.
|Mutant's
|+10% damage if you are mutated.
|Mutant Slayer's
|+30% damage to Super Mutant enemies.
|Never Ending
|Unlimited ammunition capacity when firing this weapon.
|Nocturnal
|Increases damage during the nighttime as it progresses.
Reduced damage during daytime hours.
|Stalker's
|+100% VATS accuracy at 50% of the AP cost if not in combat.
|Suppressor's
|Reduce your target's damage output by 20% for 3 seconds.
|Troubleshooter's
|+30% damage to robot enemies.
|Two Shot
|Each shot fires an extra projectile.
|Vampiric
|Restores a small chunk of health when the weapon is swung/fired. If it's a melee weapon, it doesn't have to hit an enemy.
|Zealot's
|+30% damage to Ghouls.
