Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Gun Jam is a rhythm-murder mashup from the developer of Q.U.B.E

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

30th April 2020 / 6:09PM

Even this early in development, Gun Jam looks ace. It’s Thumper with guns. It’s Doom Eternal played to the beat of its soundtrack. A metronome deathmatch. After a brief tease on Twitter lead to a collective response of “hell yeah!”, Gun Jam has made the leap from concept to real, actual game – with devs Jaw Drop Games announcing their beat-blasting shooter earlier this week.

I covered (the game that would become) Gun Jam back in a Screenshot Saturday Sundays roundup two weeks back. How could I not? That weekend, I woke up to a twitter feed ablaze with heavy metal thumping and rhythmic blasting – the Quake meets Guitar Hero crossover nobody knew they wanted, but absolutely needed.

Sure, I could explain how this all works, but it’s probably easier to let you see for yourself.

Those posts seem to have carried well enough that developers Jaw Drop Games – co-founded by Q.U.B.E creator Dan Da Rocha – reckon it’s ready to push into full production, Steam listing and all. ‘Course, Gun Jam is still in an early state. Screenshots still flaunt colour-tinted Unreal Engine placeholder characters charging haplessly towards the player.

What’s there, though, has a promisingly strong look. Metal riffs that evoke Mick Gordon’s hellish Doom soundtrack. Screenshots show a progression from old temples and snow-swept peaks through to clean dystopian cityscapes where music is forbidden. Key art suggests a future where Deadmaus takes on a new gig as one of Destiny 2’s Guardians.

There’s space still to define its own style, both in how it looks and how it sounds. But as I said back in ScreenSatSun, though, it’s the potential of Gun Jam’s rhythmic gunplay that I’m most excited by – how new weapons will kick against the soundscape, how foes could dodge and weave and react to their own tunes. There’s so much promise for a proper brilliant wee shooter, here, and I’m pumped to see what happens next.

Rock Band controller support, unfortunately, has yet to be confirmed.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Q.U.B.E.

Quality Underlies Banal Exterior?

22

Q.U.B.E. 2 puzzle-platforming into 2018

12

This Monday: London Indie Launch Party-o-rama

9

Prepare The Acronyminator: Q.U.B.E. Is Getting DLC

10

Latest articles

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks

7 things I demand from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Norse by norse-west

28

Now purple aliens are fighting GTA Online's green alien beatdown gangs

5

Doom Eternal weapons: how to master all the gun types

All weapon mod challenges