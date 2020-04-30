Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played... The Showdown Effect?

Gone Wick

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

30th April 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

The Showdown Effect is what action movies would look like if they were multiplayer platform fighters. It’s a straight up deathmatch, where you’re trying to dive, stab or shoot your way to the top of the leaderboard. It has some clever ideas that create very funny moments. Above all, though, it is slick. John Wick slick.

The best way of picturing it is to imagine that scene from John Wick 3 where they crash into a knife emporium (or something) and start chucking knives at each other. You do start with weapons, but it’s far more fun to fight with random objects. A pillow might become an impromptu shield, while a mounted medieval axe becomes an impromptu… axe.

Even when you’re not chewing up the scenery, fights exude John Wick energy. You can leap at someone when they’re at the top of a lift shaft, then ride their body safely to the ground. If you’re the character with a jetpack, you can dive into someone as you activate your rocket, and zoom across most of the map. Your victim will get up and and be absolutely fine, but you will look very cool.

Or you would, if you could still buy it. The Steam store page is no more, and the only people who can play are those that already own it. For now, The Showdown Effect is just one more very good, very dead indie multiplayer game. But hope springs eternal!

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Showdown Effect

The Next Action Hero?

38

Brazilian Bundle: Super BR Jam

31

A Good Day To Try: Showdown Effect Free Weekend

18

Cowboy Ker-Bop: Showdown Effect Gets Free DLC

16

Latest articles

Outpost is an impressively annoying free-to-play survival game that might be great one day

But it will take an awful lot of work to get there

Stone age farmlife sim Roots Of Pacha announced for next year

1

The Elder Scrolls Online's next expansion is delayed but only by a week

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced, starring burly beardy Vikings

33