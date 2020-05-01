Best gaming monitor deals of the week - 1st May 2020

It’s pretty slim pickings on the best gaming monitor deals front this week, as stock levels continue to be at an all-time low. As a result, anyone looking to grab one of today’s best gaming monitors on the cheap may find themselves out of luck. However, there are still a couple of great gaming monitor deals to be found if you know where to look, such as this here best gaming monitor deals round-up from the last seven days.

To help you find your next gaming monitor for the best price, I’ve rounded up all the best gaming monitor deals from the last week right here. As I said, there aren’t that many gaming monitor deals to choose from right now, but hopefully you’ll find something you like nonetheless. As well as several of my best gaming monitor 2020 recommendations, I’ve also included a bunch of other great gaming monitor deals I’ve spotted along the way that I’m confident will have accurate panels. Whether you’re looking for the best G-Sync monitor deals or cheap ultrawide deals, here are the best gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get the best gaming monitor deal possible, there are several things to take into consideration. When I test gaming monitors at RPS, for example, high colour accuracy is key, as is a good contrast ratio and low, deep black levels. This is often dictated by a monitor’s panel type, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN, but there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens.

You may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate, as this will help games feel much smoother if you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates.

However, if you’d rather get something a bit cheaper, then a smart move is to opt for one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that will still let Nvidia GPU owners take advantage of the screen’s variable refresh rate tech, but don’t come with any of the other benefits offered by a full-fat G-Sync screen. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support. For more info on how they all differ, have a read of our FreeSync vs G-Sync vs G-Sync Compatible article.

If you’re after an ultrawide monitor, remember that some games might not support the full 21:9 aspect ratio, resulting in black bars down the side of the screen. Personally, I’ve never been particularly bothered by this, as the odd black bar here and there is well worth putting up with when you’re playing some of the best ultrawide games around.

Best gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

None this week…

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £40 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

The same price as last week, AOC’s curved 144Hz gaming screen really is one of the best around. In fact, it was my top recommendation for those on a budget until its even better sibling, the AOC 24G2U, came along, which is sadly out of stock at the moment. Still, the C24G1 remains an excellent gaming monitor, and while it’s not an official G-Sync Compatible screen, it still worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card when I had it in for testing. Read more in my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

£20 more than last week, but still the cheapest price around for this monitor, the AOC Agon AG273QX is currently my best gaming monitor pick for those after an excellent 1440p monitor. It has stunning colour accuracy, decent HDR and works equally well with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards alike. For more info, read our AOC AGON AG273QX review.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

On the other hand, if you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF GAming VG32VQ. Another G-Sync Compatible screen that plays just as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as it does AMD ones, this monitor is currently £65 cheaper than normal.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

It’s more expensive than the Alienware AW2518H, but if you like your LEDs, then the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q is the gaming monitor for you. With LEDs in the stand and on the back of the screen, this is the king of rainbow-coloured 240Hz gaming screens. Plus, it’s another G-Sync Compatible screen, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

£10 more expensive than last week, but this is still a great price for the 27in Samsung CHG70. It comes with everything you could possibly want at this price – a 1440p resolution, a high 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel

MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming screen, and it’s currently £50 cheaper than normal. Previously, I’ve listed the older version of this monitor here, which was more or less identical save for its 144Hz refresh rate, but that’s now gone back up in price, making the newer, faster MAG272CQR the better buy.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to FreeSync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Overclockers UK have sliced 10% off the price of Asus’ TUF ultrawide monitor at the moment, which is a much more palatable price than the Acer I’ve listed above. That’s mostly because it’s a FreeSync screen rather than an Nvidia G-Sync one, but it should still play nicely with your Nvidia graphics card as well.

Best gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

With the Alienware AW2518H having gone up in price since last week, your next best bet for a 240Hz gaming monitor deal is the Asus ROG Swift PG258Q. Normally $560, this 1080p monitor has been reduced to $506 over at Best Buy and is currently a fraction cheaper than its Alienware rival.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz (overclocked), TN panel

Slightly smaller than the PG258Q listed above and with a slightly lower refresh rate, Newegg are currently doing $150 off this excellent Asus monitor with a limited time promo code. Indeed, if you’re not set on having a 240Hz refresh rate, this is a much better buy than the PG258Q listed above.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel

Dell might not be the first name you think of for high refresh rate gaming monitors (that’s usually reserved for their Alienware brand), but $170 off this 2560×1440 G-Sync screen is too good not to include on this list. It’s rare to see deals on G-Sync screens of this size and resolution, plus you can also get 50% off a Logitech MF540 wireless mouse and keyboard combo if you buy it with the monitor, too.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

It’s pretty slim pickings in the FreeSync monitor deals arena this week, and even $20 off the Samsung CRG5 isn’t really that much of a saving overall. Still, as 240Hz monitors go, this is one of the better screens out there. Best Buy are also offering 50% off a wireless Logitech mouse and keyboard combo when you buy it together with the monitor, too.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Normally $700, Asus’s XG35VQ is one of the few ultrawide gaming monitor deals around at the moment, but hurry as Newegg’s current price of $600 will be gone this time tomorrow. It’s not one of Nvidia’s officially sanctioned G-Sync Compatible screens (yet, anyway), but this 100Hz monitor is will a great choice for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.