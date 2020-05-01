Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a beat-based FPS that looks oh so satisfying to play

Lauren Morton

Contributor

1st May 2020 / 4:33PM

Plenty of FPS games will time their trailers so that all the shooting and kabooming happens on the beat (lookin’ at you, Borderlands 3), but in BPM: Bullets Per Minute that’s actually how it plays. I need you to do me a favor and stroll on in here to watch this rockn’ trailer that does it more justice than I can with my meager words. In brief though, you’re a valkyrie shooting and blasting hell creatures to the beat of some excellent rock opera tunes. It’s planned for an August 2020 release.

Alright, on you go. Watch the shooty bangs and hear the riffs before I yam on any further.

“BPM is inspired by retro shooters of the 90’s. It is fast, frenetic and rhythmical,” say Awe Interactive. “Delve into a randomly generated dungeon where one missed note can lead to your death.”

You’ll need to rhythmically blast through seven bosses to reach the final enemy. “Each boss moves and attacks in a unique way that you must learn to exploit if you want to succeed,” they say. “Some attacks require you to jump over fields of lava, some to dodge fast projectiles, some to hold fast for a beat.”

I try not to overuse the “it’s like [game A] meets [game B]” line but if you were thinking “Doom meets Crypt Of The Necrodancer,” yeah so was I.

Honestly, I’m quite garbage at Crypt Of The Necrodancer. I can carry a tune and keep a beat but ask me to move around in the game to one and something in my brain just short-circuits, turning my thumbs into uncontrollable sausages. I do enjoy rock music and there’s something oh so satisfying about the shooting and jumping to the beat. Look at that little revolver tap again. It just feels tingly to watch, doesn’t it?

BPM is planned to release in August. You can find and wishlist it on Steam until then.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Summer Game Fest is collecting displaced E3 announcements into a season of online events

GTA Online is giving players free cash - enough to buy an alien suit

The 8 best Viking games to play before Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Pining for the fjords

27

Sea Of Thieves has a dedicated photography subreddit and it's really lovely

Latest articles

Summer Game Fest is collecting displaced E3 announcements into a season of online events

GTA Online is giving players free cash - enough to buy an alien suit

The 8 best Viking games to play before Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Pining for the fjords

27

Sea Of Thieves has a dedicated photography subreddit and it's really lovely