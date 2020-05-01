Ori And The Will Of The Wisps boss guide: how to fight the bosses

Since Ori And The Will Of The Wisps has a lot more focus on combat, there are now proper boss battles in addition to the memorable chase sequences. On the rare occasion, a boss fight will combine both for an epic encounter.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps boss guide

This Ori And The Will Of The Wisps boss guide will give you links to all the boss battles and chase sequences in the game. It will also give you some more universal tips for fighting bosses or running away from them, in case you want to work out the full strategy for yourself.

These individual boss guides are found below this paragraph, so you can head directly there if you want. Otherwise, you can skip them for more general tips whenever a big boss appears to pursue or fight you.

Full Ori And The Will Of The Wisps boss list

Top tips for defeating any boss

So you want to fight them for yourself? At the very least, let us give you some top boss tips to consider whenever something very big wants to chase you down, or something slightly less big attacks you.

If a health bar appears at the top of the screen, you must fight it. No health bar means you should be running away.

You get infinite tries for any boss or chase sequence, but you will likely be forced back to the beginning of the encounter if you die.

Try to observe a boss’s attacks for a few cycles when you fight them for the first time. Look for moments where it is vulnerable before you commit to attacking it.

Look for areas on the boss with glowing weak points if they’re armoured.

Some bosses require you to flee them for a short time before fighting back. This can happen multiple times in a fight.

Don’t over-commit to attacking monsters. No enemy is stunned for long so you may get bitten or smacked around if you’re not careful.

During a chase sequence, don’t give up if you miss a lantern to throw yourself from. Some sequences allow you to try to recover before you die, so don’t give up.

Ranged attacks can be safer to use, but it might be quicker to use melee attacks. Try to vary your strategy if fights are taking too long or you keep dying.

Use skills to restore your health if you have the energy to do so. You do not want to restart a particularly hard boss fight unless you can’t avoid dying.

Those are all the tips we can impart for now on the bosses and chase sequences for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps.