Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Players are pulling wild stunts with Call Of Duty: Warzone's vehicles

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

1st May 2020 / 11:13AM

There is a lot to praise about Call Of Duty: Warzone. I like the map. I like the helicopters. I like the mid-game missions, even though Infinity Ward just removed the best type. The vehicles in general, though, deserve more attention.

I’d like you to enjoy these videos in particular, where two players park their helicopters on top of each other while another downs an entire squad with their quad bike.

You’ll catch some players complaining about how easy it is to kill people with vehicles, but those players are easy to ignore. Personally, I am too busy laughing at this, the best quad kill in videogames. (Beware of the obnoxious shouting, and turn your volume down or off.)

By far the best quad wipe I’ve experienced playing this game from r/CODWarzone

HE JUST KEEPS GOING.

Next up, here’s this fabulous reinterpretation of the concept “helicopter landing pad”. One player wants to snag some loot from a radio tower, so parks his chopper right on top of his buddy’s. Miraculously, this goes entirely to plan.

When you have an crazy idea but it actually works from r/CODWarzone

Let’s end on something a little more mundane, yet also more practical. This player has figured out someone is waiting at the top of the stairs to ambush him. At that point I might try my luck with grenades, or else just bugger off, but “Teoultraman8” is a much more resourceful coward. They jump outside, drive a truck up to an upstairs window, and easily get the drop on their assailant.

Guy was camping stairs from r/CODWarzone

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve fantasised about doing that. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I must come to terms with the fact that I will never pull it off this cleanly.

Warzone is real good. You can download it for free here.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Warzone guns & weapon stats [Season 3] - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

9

The best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone [Season 3]

The very best loadouts in Call Of Duty: Warzone revealed

1

Call Of Duty: Warzone tips - 70 practical tips for consistently winning matches

Real, practical tips and tricks to help you step up your game

How to play Warzone: getting started with Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale is finally here!

Latest articles

Best SSD deals of the week - 1st May 2020

Best graphics card deals of the week - 1st May 2020

New Apex Legends character Loba will arrive this month with Season 5

2

Reminder: XCOM Chimera Squad's 50% launch discount ends today

5