Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Elder Scrolls Online shows off magical Indiana Jones activities coming in the Greymoor expansion

Lauren Morton

Contributor

1st May 2020 / 9:01PM

The Western Skyrim expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online is landing later this month, taking players to the darker side of long-ago Nords. Many parts of the new map are striking familiar, but next to Solitude’s Blue Palace is a brand new Antiquarian Guild where you’ll learn the art of scrying for ancient valuables and digging them up. Zenimax have outlined the process in a new post, showing off a final look at the two new activities.

After joining the Antiquarian Guild in the new expansion, you’ll automatically be gifted a stack of “leads,” Zenimax say. To follow up a lead on some rare item, you’ll whip out your shiny Antiquarian’s Eye tool to magically scry for the location of the shiny thing you want to dig up.

Scrying is a symbol-matching minigame where you capture tiles on the board by clicking groups of symbols. There’s a bit of strategy involved in capturing all the “foci”—the round shiny bits—within your allotted turns by using special skills that convert symbols and such. I tried my hand at scrying during an earlier preview build this year and at the time the symbols were a bit of a headache to distinguish from one another. It looks like they’ve shored up the design a bit, making it much easier to spot groups of matching tiles.

After scrying for an antiquity’s location somewhere in the world, you’ll skip off to dig it up. The excavation game isn’t quite as strategic as scrying—more Battleship-like with a bit of luck—but Zenimax seem to like pushing the “Indiana Jones of Tamriel” line so get yet trowels and brushes out. Just like scrying, excavating will have its own set of skills that you’ll throw points in to improve the effectiveness of your tools.

As for what we’ve digging up, Zenimax have already talked a bit about the types of treasures Antiquarians will find but included that list in their post as well. There are new Mythic Item equipment pieces, a mount, PvP siege weapons, and house decorations for folks like me. My Khajiit’s house full of ill-gotten goods will continue to grow.

You can get the rest of the details on the new Antiquarian Guild in Zenimax’s post.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Greymoor expansion will launch on May 26th. Current players can upgrade to Greymoor for £33/€40/$40, while new players can buy it for £50/€60/$60, either of which include the base game and ESO’s previous expansion chapters from Morrowind, Summerset, and Elsweyr. It’s on Steam and the Bethesda store.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

An impressive MMO/singleplayer RPG balancing act

14

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

The Elder Scrolls Online's next expansion is delayed but only by a week

You can try Elder Scrolls Online's upcoming expansion in a free play week starting Wednesday

Latest articles

Ooblets will actually show you where townsfolk are on the map and that is very important

The Long Dark developers talk episode four timeline and recommit to modding tools

3

Summer Game Fest is collecting displaced E3 announcements into a season of online events

GTA Online is giving players free cash - enough to buy an alien suit

2