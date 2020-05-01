Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

1st May 2020 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hivefoxer theme: wine (defoxed by Dr. Breen)

ALTAR (ylla)
CANA (phlebas)
CHAPTALIZATION (Dr. Breen)
COCA (ylla)
COMET VINTAGE (Dr. Breen)
COQ AU VIN (Dr. Breen)
CRU (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
DANDELION (phlebas)
DIONYSUS (Dr. Breen)
EISWEIN (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
FIASCO (phlebas)
FUMARIUM (ylla)
GEORGE PLANTAGENET (ylla, Dr. Breen)
GLIMIGRIM (ylla)
HOCK (Dr. Breen)
KRATER (Dr. Breen)
LAST OF THE SUMMER (ylla)
NOBLE ROT (phlebas)
NOSE (ylla)
PLONK (ylla)
PUNT (Dr. Breen)
QUERCUS SUBER (ylla, Dr. Breen)
RIOJA (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
SEKT (Dr. Breen)
SMUDGE POT (ylla)
SOMMELIER (phlebas)
SPEYER (Dr. Breen)
STRAW (ylla)
SYRAH (phlebas)
TANNIN (Dr. Breen)
TERROIR (Dr. Breen, phlebas)
THIOL (Dr. Breen, ylla)
ULLAGE (Dr. Breen)
VIGNETTE (Dr. Breen)

