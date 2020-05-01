ALTAR (ylla) CANA (phlebas) CHAPTALIZATION (Dr. Breen) COCA (ylla) COMET VINTAGE (Dr. Breen) COQ AU VIN (Dr. Breen) CRU (phlebas, Dr. Breen) DANDELION (phlebas) DIONYSUS (Dr. Breen) EISWEIN (phlebas, Dr. Breen) FIASCO (phlebas) FUMARIUM (ylla) GEORGE PLANTAGENET (ylla, Dr. Breen) GLIMIGRIM (ylla) HOCK (Dr. Breen) KRATER (Dr. Breen) LAST OF THE SUMMER (ylla) NOBLE ROT (phlebas) NOSE (ylla) PLONK (ylla) PUNT (Dr. Breen) QUERCUS SUBER (ylla, Dr. Breen) RIOJA (phlebas, Dr. Breen) SEKT (Dr. Breen) SMUDGE POT (ylla) SOMMELIER (phlebas) SPEYER (Dr. Breen) STRAW (ylla) SYRAH (phlebas) TANNIN (Dr. Breen) TERROIR (Dr. Breen, phlebas) THIOL (Dr. Breen, ylla) ULLAGE (Dr. Breen) VIGNETTE (Dr. Breen)

Last week’s hivefoxer theme: wine (defoxed by Dr. Breen)

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

Who am I? Tim Stone Contributor More by me