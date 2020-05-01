The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s hivefoxer theme: wine (defoxed by Dr. Breen)
ALTAR (ylla)
CANA (phlebas)
CHAPTALIZATION (Dr. Breen)
COCA (ylla)
COMET VINTAGE (Dr. Breen)
COQ AU VIN (Dr. Breen)
CRU (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
DANDELION (phlebas)
DIONYSUS (Dr. Breen)
EISWEIN (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
FIASCO (phlebas)
FUMARIUM (ylla)
GEORGE PLANTAGENET (ylla, Dr. Breen)
GLIMIGRIM (ylla)
HOCK (Dr. Breen)
KRATER (Dr. Breen)
LAST OF THE SUMMER (ylla)
NOBLE ROT (phlebas)
NOSE (ylla)
PLONK (ylla)
PUNT (Dr. Breen)
QUERCUS SUBER (ylla, Dr. Breen)
RIOJA (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
SEKT (Dr. Breen)
SMUDGE POT (ylla)
SOMMELIER (phlebas)
SPEYER (Dr. Breen)
STRAW (ylla)
SYRAH (phlebas)
TANNIN (Dr. Breen)
TERROIR (Dr. Breen, phlebas)
THIOL (Dr. Breen, ylla)
ULLAGE (Dr. Breen)
VIGNETTE (Dr. Breen)