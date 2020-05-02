Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Online multiplayer returns to Star Wars: Battlefront (not that one)

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd May 2020 / 11:31AM

The Dark side is defeated. Star Wars Battlefront – the 2004 one, not the 2015 one – finally has online multiplayer again. After over a half-decade of awkward workarounds and shuttered servers, a small update to the Steam and GOG copies of Pandemic Studios’ galactic toybox lets us finally return to Star Wars’ low-poly 64-player battlefields, assuming there are even enough players to fill a match these days.

Online multiplayer was quietly reintroduced to Battlefront this week, along with support for a number of languages and several undisclosed bug-fixes related to screen size (thanks, Eurogamer).

When it launched in the hazy days of 2004, Battlefront supported massive online 64-player battles. But like many other games, those battles ceased when service provider Gamespy shut down in 2014. Like its 2005 sequel, Star Wars: Battlefront II, you could still sorta play matches through some hacky workarounds, or else stick to the actually-quite-good bot matches.

That sequel would eventually have online support properly reintroduced. Two years later, and the same favour’s been offered to its smaller, simpler predecessor. Pandemic infamously closed before realising their own vision for a third Battlefront, one that found new life as a fan project for Battlefront II. The planned threequel promised colossal battles that scaled from ground skirmishes to orbital dogfights, a promise that sort of lived on in EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II with Capital Supremacy.

Battlefront’s coming on a bit, 16 years later. It’s no looker, and the once wide-open maps feel surprisingly claustrophobic, but Pandemic knew how to make a fun wee arcadey romp. I never got to play it online back in the day, either, settling for trying to break out of maps and pull off daft X-Wing stunts with my brother in our Xbox copy way back.

Its online woes also feel surprisingly poignant at this time. Star Wars Battlefront II saw its final update land this week, raising curiosity – if not concern – over that game’s long-term lifespan. If you’re up for trying out some quaint old galactic firefights, Star Wars: Battlefront is currently going for half-off on Steam and GOG.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Is Star Wars: Battlefront Better After All The DLC?

We review the Death Star

15

Wot I Think - Star Wars: Battlefront

A good game or good Star Wars?

118

Spiritual successor to the original Star Wars Battlefront gets gameplay vid

whispers: "it's a star war"

13

Star Wars Battlefront's DLC is free right now

22

Latest articles

Colonel Croesus: Turn 1

8

Ooblets will actually show you where townsfolk are on the map and that is very important

1

The Elder Scrolls Online shows off magical Indiana Jones activities coming in the Greymoor expansion

6

The Long Dark developers talk episode four timeline and recommit to modding tools

7