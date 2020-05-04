343 Industries share the first screenshots of Halo 3 and ODST on PC

The Halo: Master Chief Collection is rolling right along this year. It appears that 343 Industries are approaching the release for Halo 2 Anniversary. They’ve also shared first looks at Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST in the meantime. Their newest development update covers that and, as usual, much, much more.

343 have given some updates on progress towards the Halo 2 Anniversary release following the public-ish beta (what they call “flights”) from two weeks ago. Apparently 343 ended up inviting two large groups of players to the Halo 2 flight and were able to resolve a number of issues during the second group’s participation. After what sounds like a good round of testing, they say “if all goes according to plan it shouldn’t be too much longer now before Halo 2 officially releases on PC.” Of course, they’ve not yet stamped that statement with a date.

As for what we’d not yet seen, the juicy bit is the new work in progress shots of Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. It’s been quite a minute since I played Halo 3—by which I mean a decade—but it’s good to see those warthogs tearing around.

In addition to the new images, 343 say “we are approaching solid Alpha candidates for both Halo 3 and ODST, stay tuned for more sharing on these titles (and eventually flighting!) as we get further into development.”

As ever, 343 wrote nearly a novel of a development update. You can catch the rest of it on their site. Here are the two ODST images they released to go with the Halo 3 ones: