Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Valorant characters guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
32

Colonel Croesus: Turn 3

Tim Stone

Contributor

4th May 2020 / 9:00AM

Clambering over rubble that, moments earlier, was a stout brick wall, Sergeant Nelson’s squad find themselves on the ground floor of a windowed two-storey west-facing storeroom. To the south the coast seems clear. To the north, in the chamber codenamed ‘LEAD’ by Colonel Croesus, a sandbagged Pak 40 anti-tank gun waits patiently for passing trade. The gun crew are expecting dawdling side-on Shermans 50 metres away. They are not expecting a dozen grizzled GIs within spitting distance.

(Colonel Croesus is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Fortress Italy in which Allied forces are orchestrated by commenters while German units are computer controlled. Each daily turn covers one minute of action. For a scenario outline and accounts of earlier turns, click here)

 

Having refused to split while jogging through the foot tunnel, all of 1st Squad end up on the ground floor of the storeroom. The position of the Pak 40 means they can’t bring all their weapons to bear, but soon enough Garands and BARs are spitting lead that all return fire ceases. Two of the surprised anti-tankists were definitely hit. The others, invisible at present, are probably taking cover.

Two out-of-LoS witnesses to the Pak’s brutal suppression, decide, midway through the turn, to make a break for it. Sprinting westward across LEAD, the pair are eventually spotted and engaged. The attention seems to remind them that they’ve a job to do and a reputation to uphold. The lead runner stops abruptly and, cool as a cucumber, proceeds to empty a Maschinenpistole magazine at his assailants.

In an impressive display of coordination, the second runner then takes his comrade’s place, covering him as he makes for the row 3 tunnel.

A 180 degree cover arc means 1st Squad aren’t so absorbed by the action in LEAD that they miss developments to the south. Seconds before the turn ends, two figures emerge from COPPER and bee-line for the storeroom.

Meanwhile, at the main entrance, caution, congestion, and, surprisingly, fatigue, prevents substantive progress. While Crabmeat 2 reverses out of the tunnel, hosing imaginary threats as she goes, Crabmeat 1 once again balks a smoke shell order (her LoS is blocked by an existing smokescreen), the Autoblinda and sniper team advance through the minefield, and 2nd Squad take an unsanctioned breather before entering the base.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (32)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This 144Hz, 1440p MSI gaming monitor is just £299

Gunpoint is perhaps the least judgmental game ever made

Definitive Defenestration

3

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops

Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

1

Latest articles

This 144Hz, 1440p MSI gaming monitor is just £299

Gunpoint is perhaps the least judgmental game ever made

Definitive Defenestration

3

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord troops: how to raise and command an army

Tips for controlling your troops

Intel and and AMD processors are going cheap at Newegg

1